While most mothers love their children, not all love the physical experience of being pregnant.

That’s clearly not the case for 38-year-old Iris Purnell, who spent 16 years pregnant with her 12 children over the past two decades – and would welcome more children into the world if she were up to it.

“I think children are a blessing,” she told Fox News Digital in a phone interview.

“And if it’s a blessing, who am I to stop it?”

She welcomed her first child in 2004.

She met her husband, Cordell “Storm” Purnell, also a father of one, about half a year later.

The pair bonded over their love of battle dancing after crossing paths at a party in New York City.

“We came together, got to know each other,” Cordell Purnell said.

“We got married and soon had our first child together. So, we had three children early in our marriage,” he said.

Originally from East New York and Bed-Sty, Brooklyn, the couple now resides in Los Angeles. He said that he had not originally planned to have a large family.

Cordell continued to work as a professional dancer under the stage name Storm, while Iris took a break from her much-loved choreography.

“I was trying to figure out life at the time because I never wanted to be a stay-at-home mom. I didn’t want to do that,” she said.

“So, mentally it was a struggle for me because I didn’t know how to say that I wasn’t happy.”

By the time she welcomed the couple’s daughter in 2006, the longing Iris Purnell felt led her to seek God.

“At the time, I was going to church and decided to get saved,” Iris Purnell said.

“I found a new life and a new sense of purpose.”

“Then I was like, ‘You know what? If God wants me to have as many children, I’m going to have as many children as He wants me to have.’

She added, “So, that’s how we ended up with 12.”

In total, the Parnells have welcomed seven sons and five daughters.

Their children Malikai, 17, Cordell Jr., 17, Janai, 15, Trinity, 13, Messiah, 12, Josiah, 11, Love, 9, Seven, 8, Michael, 6, Royal, 5, Heavenly, 4 and Hope, 3 .

Iris Purnell told Fox News Digital that she and her family study the Bible together.

Scriptures they read together — such as Psalm 127:3-5 — confirm her beliefs.

“Behold, children are an inheritance from the Lord, the fruit of the womb is a reward.”

“We are intentional about this walk with God,” she said.

“Coming together, communicating and being patient with each other has done wonders for our marriage.”

Iris Purnell said she credits the Bible with overcoming the postpartum depression she suffered in 2016 after an emergency C-section and never seeing the birth of her son, Michael.

To get through this difficult time in her life, the mother said she prayed to God to give her strength – and gave positive affirmations to her infant son.

“I knew words had power, so I was careful about what I said,” Iris Purnell recalls.

“I would tell him how great he was and that he was going to be amazing. I would say positive things out loud and let them be the things I put in my mind – and it worked.”

She added that she enjoyed each of her pregnancies and only experienced morning sickness and discomfort with daughter Trinity.

Her seven children were born through natural childbirth. Four were born by C-section.

Iris Purnell said meditation helped her stay calm when it came time to give birth to her children, even though she had to deal with a breech birth (when the baby is placed feet first instead of head first).

Dad Cordell Purnell said he couldn’t help but worry as he watched his wife undergo multiple emergency C-sections.

The couple discussed their options after Iris Hope – their 12th child – became pregnant in 2019.

Together they decided that a tubal ligation would be their best option to avoid potentially dangerous stress on Iris’ body.

Tubal ligation, also known as tube tying, is a medical procedure that involves tying or cutting the fallopian tubes as a means of stopping pregnancy, according to the CDC.

“[As] As a mother, I think she takes on the role of being a teacher, a caregiver,” said Cordell Purnell of his wife.

“It wasn’t easy for me. I was against it at first,” Iris Purnell told Fox News Digital.

“But then I realized that marriage is a compromise. If we want to work together, I have to see it through.” [my husband is] Looking out for my best interests. And so I agreed.”

She added that it’s still hard for her to accept that she can’t bring more children into the world because she “grows” when she’s in motherhood.

“I truly enjoy raising my children,” she said. “I love getting them ready for school, getting them dressed, doing their hair and making them look good.”

Iris Purnell is also happy to help her children with homework and give their children the attention they need.

“She’s always wanted to be a teacher, so this is a great cause,” Cordell Purnell said.

“And [as] A mother, I think she takes on the role of being a teacher, a caregiver. She was in nursing school when I met her, so she has to get it all done.”

He added, “It helps you understand why she had more kids because she was fulfilling all the dreams outside that she wanted to fulfill in our house.”

The couple supports their family through their social media activities and selling merchandise.

Iris Purnell recently wrote on Instagram (where she goes by the name “Mrs. Storm”), “It’s never too late, and our children are never too young, to learn and experience the Lord for themselves. They first learn what the Lord says to them instead of what we say to them in conversation.” By our walk and patience in saying it.”

She added, “Train up a child in the way he should go; and when he is old, he will not turn from it” (Proverbs 22:6).