Mother convicted of killing Phoenix Sinclair now has the right to be escorted out of prison

Warning: This story contains details of child abuse.

A Manitoba woman who abused and killed her daughter in one of the province’s most notorious crimes has been temporarily released from prison with an escort.

The Parole Board of Canada allows Samantha Kematch to visit family members and, separately, an Indigenous elder for spiritual development.

“The Council believes that becoming more familiar with your culture will help you on your journey to healing, as well as manage risk factors more effectively,” the board said in a July 21 report.

“The Council concludes that both professional development and family contact release plans (accompanied by temporary absences) will facilitate your reintegration into society.”

Kematch and then-boyfriend Carl McKay were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years for the murder of Kemach’s daughter, Phoenix Sinclair, in 2005.

During the trial, it was revealed that Phoenix, who was five years old at the time of her death, had been repeatedly abused, including being shot with an air gun and being forced to eat her own vomit.

Phoenix was often confined to the unfinished concrete basement of a family home in the Fisher River Cree Tribe, north of Winnipeg. There were other children in the house who saw Phoenix being abused.

After the last fatal attack, McKay and Kematch wrapped the girl’s body in plastic and buried her. The couple continued to receive welfare payments and Phoenix was listed as a dependent, a ruse that was discovered a few months later when Kematch tried to pass off another girl as Phoenix.

The parole board’s decision provides insight into Kematch’s behavior since her 2008 conviction. Kematch, now 40, married another inmate, took part in counseling and took responsibility for her crime, the document says.

“It took you some time to develop trust as you have trust issues due to your…history, but eventually you came to your senses and were able to speak up about your crime and take responsibility for it,” reads the report.

The report states that Kematch took part in steam room ceremonies and mental illness treatment and worked full-time in the prison.

“Now you’ve established a healthy routine and can access support when you need it.”

The report states that Kematch had previously had 20 medically escorted absences from prison, and they occurred without incident.

Phoenix has spent much of her short life in the care of family friends or in the child protection system. Her death – and the fact that she went unnoticed for about nine months – sparked a public inquiry.

The investigation found that social workers did not monitor Phoenix’s well-being and whereabouts and often closed her case without seeing her.

Social workers also failed to realize that the man Kematch began living with in 2004 was McKay, who had a documented history of domestic violence, including beating an ex-girlfriend with a sink leg in the bathroom.