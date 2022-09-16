New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vulnerable Democrats seeking re-election in the Senate and House of Representatives won’t say whether they think the border is secure or welcome illegal immigrants into their states after more than 2 million illegal immigrants came through the southern border this fiscal year.

Fox News Digital reached out to 26 elected Democrats, who are in a tight re-election campaign, to ask them if they too believe the border is secure and how they would go about illegal immigrants entering their state, given that border policies are a major midterm issue. Only one responded.

Kamala Harris, the vice president in charge of managing the border crisis, recently told NBC News, “The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, especially, the last four years before we came in, and that needs to be fixed.”

Her comments were quickly questioned by NBC News anchor Chuck Todd: “We’re going to have 2 million people cross this border for the first time. Do you believe this border is secure?” asked Harris.

“We have a secure border,” Harris insisted, “and that’s a priority for any country, including ours and our administration,” Harris told Todd, despite record numbers of illegal border crossings.

The only Democrat to respond to Fox News Digital’s request was Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, represents a border district and has long pushed back against the Biden administration’s weak border policies.

“My message remains the same. The border is not secure and we need to do more to prevent immigration to the United States,” Cuellar said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Cuellar doesn’t support some governors’ strategy of busing immigrants to liberal cities.

“I don’t necessarily agree with the politics of using immigrants as pawns, but we need to address the flow. Our entire country is now feeling the effects of open borders,” Kuller said.

On Thursday morning, two buses full of migrants from Eagle Pass, Texas were dropped off near the home of the Harris Naval Observatory. Some people on the buses told Fox News reporters they believed the border was actually open.

In recent months, Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas., has been sending buses full of illegal immigrants to Washington DC, Chicago and New York City to send a message to the Biden administration on their border policies that directly affect them. State. Last week, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency on buses that travel into her city.

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to the Justice Department on Thursday asking Merrick Garland whether Abbott and Gov. Ron DeSantis are illegal in sending immigrants to different states. “I urge the US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent motivation supports kidnapping charges under relevant state laws,” he said in his letter.

President Biden continues to face criticism over immigrants entering the US illegally, but he has not made a single trip to the border since taking office in 2021.

Fox News’ Timothy HJ Nerozzi and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.