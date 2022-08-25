New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden’s student loan handout Democrats hope will win over disaffected young voters, but less than a third of voters will benefit while transferring the debt burden to taxpayers as a whole.

Biden announced the executive order Wednesday to cancel $10,000 for every student loan borrower, $20,000 for borrowers who received Pell grants, and extend the repayment pause until Dec. 31.

The handout applies only to student borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year — $250,000 for married couples — and undergraduate borrowers can repay 5% of their monthly income, Biden said.

Federal student loan debt among more than 45 million borrowers has reached $1.6 trillion, according to a fact sheet released by the White House.

Meanwhile, according to the IRS, there are about 158 ​​registered voters in the country in 2019, so the handout will only benefit about 28% of voters at most. A presumption is given that all those borrowers are also registered voters. Because that scenario is so unlikely, Biden’s plan would benefit less than 28% of likely voters.

Meanwhile, taxpayers who never attended college now have to foot the bill for student loans, including law and medical students whose salaries typically start small and balloon over the course of their careers.

According to Penn Wharton’s budget model, a handout costs $300 billion to taxpayers And that would increase to about $330 billion if the program were to continue within the standard 10-year budget window. Based on that model, the National Taxpayers Union estimates The plan will cost the average taxpayer $2,085.

Many experts have also been saying that it will be provided Encourage colleges Raising tuition prices and leaving students with more debt.

Former Barack Obama economic adviser Jason Furman ripped the handout for “inflation,” “neglect” and government overreach in a lengthy tweet Wednesday afternoon.

“Pouring nearly half a trillion dollars of gasoline on an already burning inflationary fire is reckless,” tweeted Furman, who served as chairman of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers in the Obama-Biden administration. “It’s even worse to do it while exceeding one campaign promise (the $10K student loan relief) and breaking another (all proposals paid off).”

“There are many other highly problematic effects, including encouraging higher future tuition, encouraging more borrowing, creating expectations about future loan forgiveness, and more,” Furman said. “Essentially, everyone will pay for it in the form of higher inflation or in the form of higher taxes or lower benefits in the future.”