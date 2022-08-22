New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

According to a new poll, a majority of registered voters believe the economy has already entered a recession and that the Anti-Inflation Act will do nothing to combat inflation.

According to an NBC News poll released Sunday, 68% of people believe the economy is currently in a recession, while only 27% believe it is not.

The economy recently entered a technical recession after gross domestic product (GDP) contracted for the second consecutive quarter from April-June.

According to the consumer price index, inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, easing slightly to 8.5% in July.

The economy took center stage as Americans shared their voting preferences ahead of the midterms

Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto opens lead over Adam Laxalt in must-win race for Republicans

The Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 was recently signed into law by President Biden after it was swiftly passed by party-line votes through the Senate and House of Representatives.

The legislation drew major backlash over the inclusion of a provision that would cost the IRS nearly $80 billion to fund the hiring of 87,000 new agents nationwide.

According to the poll, Americans were almost evenly divided when asked about the Inflation Reduction Act, with 35% saying it would have a negative economic impact on them and 36% saying it would make no difference.

Republicans still hold a narrow lead on the general ballot with the midterm elections a few months away. Nearly half (47%) prefer a Republican candidate for Congress this fall, compared to 45% who chose a Democrat.

According to the poll, 58% of people believe America’s best years are in the past, while only 35% believe the best are yet to come.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The NBC News survey was conducted from August 12-16, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.10 percentage points.