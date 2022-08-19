New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Most Californians don’t want President Biden or former President Donald Trump to hold the White House in 2024, according to a new poll.

A survey by IGS Polls in Berkeley, California found that 61% think Biden should not run for president in 2024, while only 31% expect him to be the Democratic nominee.

Registered Democrats in the state are evenly split, 46-46%, on whether to support a potential Biden re-election bid.

While Biden’s approval rating is low in California, his approval rating is high compared to seven in 10 voters who say they don’t want Trump to run in 2024.

When asked who they would like to see as the Democratic nominee in Biden’s absence, a majority of registered voters in the state said Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was the top choice. Among only registered Democratic voters, Newsom is the 2024 nominee of Sen. tied for first place with Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

While Newsom is the most favorable candidate among California’s Democratic and liberal voters, support for Vice President Kamala Harris has fallen among those who consider themselves more liberal.

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis was the second choice for the Republican nominee, with 38% backing Trump and 27% saying DeSantis was their first choice. All other candidates listed by the survey received single-digit support.

Recent national polls show DeSantis as Trump’s most competitive opponent in the 2024 Republican primary if the two decide to run.

According to the poll, Californians are evenly split on Biden’s job as president, with 48% approving and 48% disapproving. Biden’s national approval rating has remained low for the past few months. He got a slight boost after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Biden has not officially announced a bid for re-election. However, the White House press secretary recently said the president plans to run again.

Online Berkeley IGS Polls The poll was conducted in English and Spanish from August 9-15. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.