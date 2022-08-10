Most Americans want a chance to support abortion rights on state ballots, USA Today/Ipsos poll finds

Americans would love to be able to vote on an abortion measure on their state’s ballot, an exclusive USA Today/Ipsos poll Finds And if they had the chance, they would oppose efforts to ban the process by about 2-1.

The survey, taken after last week’s stunning defeat in Kansas of a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state constitution, is further evidence of backlash to a Supreme Court decision that allows states to tighten restrictions on abortion or ban it altogether. .

Seven in 10 people say they would support using a ballot measure to determine abortion rights in their state, an idea supported by 73% of Democrats, 77% of Republicans and 67% of independents. Democrats are the most upbeat on the issue, with 43% saying they “strongly support” abortion on the poll.

If their state had a ballot measure, those polled would vote by 54%-28% in favor of legalizing abortion. Democrats support legal abortion in their state by 7-1 (76%-10%) and independents 2-1 (52%-27%). Among Republicans, 34% would support abortion rights and 54% would oppose them, a troubling split for a party long identified with the anti-abortion movement.

At particular risk to the GOP are two groups of swing voters. Suburbanites say they would vote to support abortion rights in a ballot measure by 56%-26%. And women would support abortion rights initiatives by 60%-25%, significantly higher than men’s support of 47%-32%.

As the midterm elections approach in 90 days, political strategists are grappling with this question: Without an abortion measure on the ballot in most states, will voters choose to express their views on the issue with the candidates they support, or in their decision that What to turn? Out to vote?

“With abortion no longer a constitutional right, Americans are looking to the polls to make their voices heard on this issue,” says Ipsos President Cliff Young. “However, divisions that exist across states can have legal, medical, and lifelong consequences for many parts of the country.”

Roe v. In the first month since the high court’s ruling overturning Wade, 11 states, all in the South or Midwest, have outlawed abortion or implemented bans within six weeks of pregnancy, the analysis shows. Guttmacher Institute. At least four states, including California, Kentucky, Montana and Vermont, are slated to put abortion measures on the ballot this fall. A measure is also likely in Michigan.

Democrats are the most engaged on the issue: 52% are familiar with the Kansas vote, compared to 36% of Republicans.

Overall, 60% of Americans say they believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases; 37% say it should be illegal in all or most cases. Only 9% of those surveyed said abortion should be illegal in all cases, including just 16% of Republicans.

The online poll of 1,018 Americans conducted Aug. 5-8 on Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points for all respondents.

