Most Americans see ‘invasion’ on southern border, according to NPR poll

More than half of Americans are talking about an “invasion” on the southern border, according to a new report. NPR/Ipsos Pollpart of a wider decline in support for immigrants in general.

The survey also showed that a large number of Americans hold various misconceptions about immigrants—grossly exaggerating their role in illegal drug smuggling into the US and the likelihood that they can use public goods, for example—as false and misleading claims of immigration benefit. thrust.

Republicans are more likely to view immigrants negatively. But the poll showed they are not alone in using increasingly extreme rhetoric on immigration.

‘Invasion’ rhetoric resonates with many Americans

The poll found that a majority of Americans, including three-quarters of Republicans, say it is partly or entirely true that the United States is “experiencing an invasion” on its southern border.

Since October, US Border Patrol has detained migrants at the US-Mexico border more than 1.8 million times, setting an annual record for detentions two months before the end of the fiscal year.

Nearly half of those migrants were quickly expelled under the public health order known as Section 42, which has been in place since the start of the pandemic. But hundreds of thousands more have been allowed to seek asylum and other means of protection in the United States.

Republican leaders are increasingly calling the situation an “invasion.” Immigrant advocates say the word has a long history in white nationalist circles and warn that such extreme rhetoric could fuel more violence against immigrants.

Nevertheless, the survey shows that the word “invasion” is used by a wide range of Americans to describe what is happening on the border.

“We’re not really testing enough people to make it safe for the rest of the country,” pollster Michael Cisternino, a Nevada Republican, said in a subsequent interview.

“We, the people of the United States, don’t really have any control over who enters, where they go, and what they are going to do when they get there—whether they are criminals or not,” Cisternino said.

Research consistently shows that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes or go to jail than Native Americans. In an NPR/Ipsos poll, many Republicans incorrectly reported that immigrants are more likely to commit crime.

Republicans were also more likely to support rhetoric that echoed the so-called “replacement theory,” a false conspiracy theory that Jews or the elite deliberately replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color.

More than a third of all respondents agree that “Native Americans are being systematically replaced by immigrants,” including more than half of Republicans. Nearly half of all Americans say “Democrats are working to open our borders to more immigrants,” more than 70% of Republicans agree.

The issue of immigration is much more relevant to Republicans than to Democrats. About a quarter of GOP respondents say immigration is one of the “most troubling” issues facing the country, while only 4% of Democrats say immigration is the top issue.

“Many immigrants come here for safety, and many of them come here for a chance” at a better life, respondent Neil-Gopal Sharma, a North Carolina Democrat, said in a follow-up interview.

Sharma’s parents emigrated from India to Canada, where he was born, and later moved to the US. Sharma believes it is becoming more acceptable to blame immigrants and other people who look different for the country’s problems.

“There are such xenophobic conversations that are spreading,” he said. So I’m not surprised by this.

Misleading claims about immigrants are gaining momentum, especially regarding fentanyl.

The poll found that a large number of Americans, including the vast majority of Republicans, blame migrants for the increase in fentanyl deaths, although there is no evidence directly linking them to the problem.

It is true that fentanyl overdose deaths have increased in recent years, and that much of the US fentanyl supply is smuggled across the border.

But experts say the vast majority of fentanyl and other illegal drugs are smuggled through official ports of entry, hidden in large trucks and cars, while a relatively small amount is smuggled across the border between those ports by cartels.

Virtually no one is smuggled in by migrants themselves, according to Victor Manjarres Jr., a former border guard and now professor at the University of Texas at El Paso.

“The chance of them smuggling some kind of illicit drugs is probably close to zero,” Manjarres said. “The vast majority of this fentanyl passes through the port of entry.”

However, six out of 10 Republicans in the poll incorrectly stated that “most” of the fentanyl entering the United States is smuggled in by migrants.

Similarly, more than half of Republicans say immigrants are “more likely” to use welfare benefits than natives, even though many immigrants are barred from most federal welfare programs. Less than a quarter of Republicans correctly identified the claim as false.

“These claims of false, misleading or incomplete information are definitely gaining ground among Republicans,” said Mallory Newall, Ipsos vice president who conducted the poll.

But partisanship is not the only factor.

“In our survey, we see that your willingness to believe these misleading or incomplete immigration claims depends not only on your party affiliation, but also on where you get the news from,” Newall said.

According to Newall, Republicans who receive news from Fox News and conservative media outlets are more likely to believe false or misleading stories, and also more likely to believe the claims are “entirely true.”

This discovery was especially convincing when it came to the so-called “ghost flights”. Republicans accuse the Biden administration of organizing secret flights that bring migrants from the border to communities across the country. But immigrant advocates point out that such flights are not secret or new and accuse Republican critics of fear-mongering for political gain.

The survey asked “whether the United States is secretly flying around the country at night with unaccompanied migrant children.” Among Republicans whose main source of news is Fox or the conservative media, about eight out of ten say the claim is true, Newall said. However, Republicans receiving news from other sources were not so sure; only four out of 10 answered correctly.

Immigration Support Falls and Border Wall Endorsement Surge

When NPR polled Americans about immigration in 2018, three out of four respondents agreed that “immigrants are an important part of our American identity.”

Today, that number has dropped dramatically.

This is not the only sign of weakening support for immigrants in the latest poll.

When the question was asked four years ago, nearly two-thirds of respondents were in favor of getting legal status for so-called dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children. Now that support has fallen to a slim majority, largely due to a sharp drop in the number of Republicans and independents.

There has also been a modest but steady rise in support for the southern border wall, from 38% four years ago to 46% now.

It is not clear why these numbers have changed. Mallory Newall of Ipsos suspects the explanation has to do with broader concerns about inflation and the economy.

“One thing we know is that in times of bad economic conditions, like the 2009 recession, support for immigration is down,” she said.

There is also a theory that support for immigrants tends to fall when there is a feeling of chaos on the southern border. The proliferation of false and misleading claims may also be a factor.

Reach for false and misleading claims may grow

The survey shows that coverage for some false and misleading claims may be on the rise.

Four years ago, NPR asked, “immigrants are more likely to commit a crime or go to jail than the US-born population.” Then more than 60% of the respondents correctly identified this statement as FALSE. But when asked again this year, only 49% answered correctly.

This was not the only issue on which Americans’ understanding of immigration appeared to have declined over the past four years.

In 2018, six out of 10 respondents correctly said that the majority of undocumented immigrants in the United States had been in the country for over ten years. This time, 43% answered correctly; almost as many said they didn’t know.

“Historically, there have been a lot of questions about immigration that have sometimes deliberately distorted the facts,” said Sophia Jordan Wallace, a professor of political science at the University of Washington who has studied false and misleading claims about immigration.

Wallace says there is a long tradition in American politics of blaming immigrants for the real problems the country is facing as a way to mobilize voters — whether or not there is any connection between those immigrants and the problems they are blamed for creating.

These misleading or false statements do not always become accepted. But sometimes, Wallace says, they do.

“Once it comes out, it’s hard to fix,” she said.

The NPR/Ipsos survey was conducted from July 28-29, 2022 with a sample of 1,116 online adults. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points for all respondents.