Mossad sheds new light on 1990s Argentina attacks

TEL AVIV. The two terrorist attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets in Buenos Aires in the 1990s, which killed dozens of people, were carried out by a secret Hezbollah unit whose operatives, contrary to widespread claims, were not knowingly instigated or aided by Argentine citizens from Iran. land, according to an investigation by the Mossad, Israel’s secret service.

An internal Mossad investigation, the written results of which were released to The New York Times, contains a detailed account of how the attacks were planned, including how materials for explosives were smuggled into Argentina in shampoo bottles and under chocolate.

While the Mossad emphasizes that Israeli intelligence still believes that Hezbollah-backed Iran approved and funded the attacks and provided training and equipment, the findings disprove long-standing claims by Israel, Argentina and the US that Tehran played an operational role. in places. They also denied suspicions in Argentina that local authorities and citizens were involved.