First on Fox: New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse has vowed in a new television commercial to “finish” former President Donald Trump’s wall along the US-Mexico border, just two weeks until primary day in the key general election battleground state.

Morse, a longtime small business owner, is one of the main contenders in the race for the state’s GOP Senate nomination, the last of a series of competitive and high-profile Republican Senate primaries in a key swing state this election cycle.

The winner of the Sept. 13 primary will face former governor and first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, a GOP underdog, in the November midterms. The race is one across the country that could determine whether Republicans win back the Senate majority.

“Chuck Morse built his business on the 603 route,” says the narrator in the new spot, which was first shared with Fox News on Monday. “Hard work. New Hampshire workers. No wrongdoing. That’s the way it should be.”

Hassan accused her GOP Senate challengers of being ‘fierce opponents’

“But Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are failing us. Fentanyl. Criminals. Even terrorists are taking advantage of our open border crisis,” the narrator argues about the opioid crisis that has hit New Hampshire hard. “Chuck Morse is running to make things right. Chuck Morse will support law enforcement, complete President Trump’s wall, and stop the flood of crime and drugs.”

The Morse campaign told Fox News it will spend $300,000 to run the ad statewide starting Tuesday on broadcast and cable TV in the Granite State. And the campaign estimates they’ll spend more than $1 million running ads by primary day.

Game on Battleground in the New Hampshire Senate showdown

Retired Army General Dan Bolduc, who is running for a second term for the Senate, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Bruce Fenton, former Londonderry, New Hampshire, town manager Kevin Smith and businessman, economist and entrepreneur, economist and author Vikram Mansharamani.

Struggling for a second straight cycle of fundraising, Bolduc is the polling front-runner in a race that has seen a lack of opinion polls to date. Bolduc has a double-digit lead over Morse in recent numbers St Anselm College Survey Centre, Single digits with everyone else and about 4 out of 10 are still undecided.

Bolduc, who launched his current campaign just days after the 2020 election and has been running for Senate for the past three years, appears to be riding on name recognition in a primary battle where none of the other major candidates stand out. A narrow political activist class.

And after continuing his distance in the 2020 cycle and failing to secure the then-president’s endorsement, Bolduc became a staunch supporter of Trump’s unproven claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigid” and “stolen.” Bolduc, who served 10 tours of duty in the war in Afghanistan, was part of a group of retired generals who signed a letter questioning the legitimacy of the election, which they accused of “egregious fraud.”

Despite Trump’s neutrality in the primary battle, Bolduc on Monday received the support of nationally syndicated conservative talk radio host John Fredericks, who chaired Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns in Virginia. And former Trump White House chief strategist and former media executive Steve Bannon has heavily promoted Bolduc on his program. But longtime Trump political adviser Corey Lewandowski, who ran Trump’s 2016 presidential primary campaign, has been sharply critical of Bolduc.

“General Bolduc’s message is working. He’s meeting voters where they are and connecting with them because he’s been through so much of what they’ve been through. He understands what they’ve been through and can relate to their pain and that comes from his life of service,” Bolduc senior adviser Rick Wylie said. told Fox News. “He’s the only candidate in this primary who can inspire voters, and his common-sense message has broad appeal because the struggles people face are not partisan, but personal.”

While Bolduc has provided plenty of red meat for New Hampshire conservatives, there are concerns from some in the GOP political operative class that the retired general’s primary victory could win Hassan re-election.

One of those critics is Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

“He’s not a serious candidate, he really isn’t, and if he’s the GOP nominee, I have no doubt we’ll have a very difficult time,” Sununu said of Bolduc in a recent interview on a statewide morning radio talk show. “He’s kind of a conspiracy theorist-type candidate.”

Bolduc claimed last year that Sununu was a “Communist Chinese sympathizer” and that the Sununu family’s business “supported terrorism.” Although Bolduc has walked back those attacks on the popular governor, he continues to criticize Sununu’s policies during the coronavirus pandemic as “executive overreach.”

Because Sunu was heavily recruited by national Republicans, the GOP Senate primary was basically frozen for a year in hopes of getting an A-list candidate against Hasan. But last November the governor shocked the political world by announcing that he would run for re-election instead of launching a Senate campaign.

Bolduc has repeatedly stated that Sunu decided against a Senate bid out of concern that it would be difficult to defeat Bolduc in the Republican primary.