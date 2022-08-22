Morning fire in downtown Eastside displaces dozens of residents

Dozens of people in downtown Vancouver, the Eastside, were left homeless after a fire damaged several buildings, two of which were residential.

Fire Chief Karen Fry told CBC News that around 3:30 am PT on Monday, crews were called in to put out the fire. barn at Powell Street and Princess Avenue. When the first rescuers arrived, they determined that it was a fire of the entire building.

Assistant Fire Chief Pierre Morin says the fire was caused by an explosion. The cause of this explosion is unknown, but it knocked out a couple of windows before the flames spread to the inside of the buildings.

The affected buildings include two residences and what Fry believes to be a business.

Our teams @VanFireRescue arrived at the site of a third emergency fire in three buildings on Powell Street/Princesses Avenue. pic.twitter.com/66su7SuCgx –@Karen_Fry

According to her, the roof of the first ignited building collapsed.

According to Fry, one of the buildings, located at 215 Princes Avenue, housed 42 people, while the other on Powell Street housed 17 people.

“Most importantly, there are now over 60 residents in our community who will be homeless tonight…and probably for several weeks, if not longer,” she said.

Jeffrey Allenson, who lives at 568 Powell Street, is one of many who have been forced to leave their homes.

He said he was sitting on his bed when he heard a “boom” followed by a whistle.

“You could hear the fire,” he said. “The whole building was just shaking.”

He said he saw flames bursting from a nearby building.

Fire brigades are on the scene in Vancouver’s downtown Eastside, where the fire spread to three buildings early Monday morning. (Eva Huguen-Chenghe/CBC)

Allenson says his landlord is trying to find a place to sleep for the tenants. The emergency service arrived at the scene to help the IDPs. City officials estimate they help 45 to 50 people.

“We are doing everything we can to help displaced people and keep everyone safe,” said Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart. on twitter.

Frye said she expects residents of the Princes Avenue building to be relocated until water and smoke damage can be assessed. Maureen says both buildings were heavily damaged by fire and water.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, while a firefighter was injured and treated on the spot, Fry said.

According to her, more than 40 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the fire.

As of 12:00 p.m. PT, Princess Avenue and part of Powell Street remain closed to traffic.