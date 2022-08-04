More than a show: China’s exercises could help it work out its takeover of Taiwan

The day after Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited Taiwan, calling it a stronghold of democracy, the island faces a three-day military exercise in which Chinese forces could draw closer than ever, straining and honing their abilities to block it.
A flurry of Chinese propaganda has said the exercise, due to begin Thursday afternoon, will serve as a punishment for Ms. Pelosi’s visit and a deterrent to opponents of Beijing’s claim to a self-ruled island. But more than that, the six exercise zones designated by the People’s Liberation Army at sea off the coast of Taiwan – one of which is less than 10 miles from its southern coast – could give Chinese troops valuable practice if they were once ordered to encircle and attack the island.
“They will definitely use this as an excuse to do something to help them prepare for a possible invasion,” he said. Oriana Skylar MastroFellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University, who studies the Chinese military and its potential to attack Taiwan.
“It’s not just about messaging,” she said. “Under the guise of signaling, they are actually trying to test their ability to carry out the complex maneuvers required for an amphibious assault on Taiwan.”
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said he hopes to secure eventual unification with Taiwan through peaceful steps. But like his predecessors, he does not rule out the use of force, and China’s military build-up has reached a point where some military leaders and analysts see an invasion as an increasingly plausible, albeit risky, scenario.
“I would not underestimate President Xi’s determination to assert Chinese control over Taiwan,” said CIA Director William J. Burns. said Aspen Security Forum last month. “I think he is determined to ensure that his armed forces have the ability to take such action if he chooses to move in that direction. I think the risks of that get higher, we think, the further you are in this decade.”
It remains unclear how close Chinese forces will get to Taiwan during the exercise. One possible sign of what to expect is China’s Liberation Army Daily. said Thursday that the Eastern Theater Command conducted its own training operations, which involved the navy, air force and missile forces, and which focused on “joint fencing and control”, sea and land attacks and air supremacy operations. Kinmen Island, a Taiwanese-controlled island just over six miles off the coast of China, reported that on Wednesday eveningflying objects of unknown origin – probably drones – flew overhead.
China is trying to shore up its hold on Taiwan by stepping up containment measures following a visit by Ms. Pelosi, who praised the island’s residents for taking a strong stance against Beijing, several Chinese analysts said.
“The trend of outside forces exploiting Taiwan to contain China is becoming more and more evident.” Wu Yongping, a professor at Beijing’s Tsinghua University studying Taiwan, said in written responses to questions. “In response, the Chinese government launched unprecedented military operations.”
One of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s exercise zones is located off the east coast of Taiwan, at the furthest point from mainland China. When China conducted terrifying military exercises off the coast of Taiwan 25 years ago during a geopolitical crisis, the People’s Liberation Army, or PLA, didn’t go that far.
“This is a deliberate message meant to highlight the PLA’s increased ability to project force further away from the Chinese mainland, and is a visible signal that China may encircle the island,” he said. Brian Hart, Fellow at the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “It will also make it harder to get to and around the island from all directions.”
Global Times, swaggering nationalist Chinese newspaper, raised the opportunity missiles fired from the mainland into this eastern zone in an arc over Taiwan. “If the Taiwanese military responds, the Liberation Army might well be able to catch a turtle in a jar,” Zhang Xuefeng, a Chinese commentator, told the newspaper, using a Chinese proverb for “catching prey is easy.”
But Mr. Hart said China was unlikely to launch missiles over Taiwan. “That would be extremely escalating,” he said. “Most likely, they will launch missiles into the area from ships or from the air, without flying over the island.”
After decades of tension and several military crises with China, many in Taiwan have grown accustomed to threats. But even if China doesn’t take the most potentially inflammatory steps this time around, pundits and officials on the island fear that the operations could trigger an incident — a sea or air collision, or a missile misfire — that will ignite tensions to the fullest. – an overdue crisis.
Monitoring service operated by the United States Naval Institute. announced on Monday that the strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan was in the Philippine Seasome distance east of Taiwan, and that the landing ship USS Tripoli was also in the area.
“The three sides – the US, China and Taiwan – need to have some kind of tacit understanding to avoid direct military clashes,” said Jie Chung, a security analyst at the National Policy Foundation in Taipei. But, he added, “if an incident occurs, it can quickly escalate, provoking a military clash beyond the expectations of either side.”