More than a show: China’s exercises could help it work out its takeover of Taiwan

“The trend of outside forces exploiting Taiwan to contain China is becoming more and more evident.” Wu Yongping, a professor at Beijing’s Tsinghua University studying Taiwan, said in written responses to questions. “In response, the Chinese government launched unprecedented military operations.”

One of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s exercise zones is located off the east coast of Taiwan, at the furthest point from mainland China. When China conducted terrifying military exercises off the coast of Taiwan 25 years ago during a geopolitical crisis, the People’s Liberation Army, or PLA, didn’t go that far.

“This is a deliberate message meant to highlight the PLA’s increased ability to project force further away from the Chinese mainland, and is a visible signal that China may encircle the island,” he said. Brian Hart, Fellow at the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “It will also make it harder to get to and around the island from all directions.”

Global Times, swaggering nationalist Chinese newspaper, raised the opportunity missiles fired from the mainland into this eastern zone in an arc over Taiwan. “If the Taiwanese military responds, the Liberation Army might well be able to catch a turtle in a jar,” Zhang Xuefeng, a Chinese commentator, told the newspaper, using a Chinese proverb for “catching prey is easy.”

But Mr. Hart said China was unlikely to launch missiles over Taiwan. “That would be extremely escalating,” he said. “Most likely, they will launch missiles into the area from ships or from the air, without flying over the island.”

After decades of tension and several military crises with China, many in Taiwan have grown accustomed to threats. But even if China doesn’t take the most potentially inflammatory steps this time around, pundits and officials on the island fear that the operations could trigger an incident — a sea or air collision, or a missile misfire — that will ignite tensions to the fullest. – an overdue crisis.