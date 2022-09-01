New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Guidelines from the CDC suggest that more Americans should be hitting the gym.

New statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal that less than a quarter of Americans meet the minimum amount of exercise needed to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Data collected in 2020 by the National Center for Health Statistics was published in the August 2022 Data Brief.

Only 24.2% of those over 18 met physical activity guidelines for aerobic and muscle-strengthening exercise.

The 2018 standards encourage at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week. Those who do are more likely to experience health benefits.

But three-quarters of the American population completely failed to meet the recommendation, with only 22.7% meeting aerobic guidelines and 6.8% meeting muscle-strengthening guidelines.

The remaining 46.3% of the population has never met anyone.

The percentage of adults who met both physical activity guidelines was higher among men (28.3%) than among women (20.4%) – and it decreased with age in both groups.

Other key findings revealed that adults with household incomes at 200% of the federal poverty level are more likely to meet the guidelines than individuals with incomes below 200%.

Hispanic men were found to be less likely to meet the guidelines — while non-Hispanic, white men were more likely to hit the mark, the findings found.

The CDC, along with the NIH and the National Cancer Institute, uncovered data earlier this year that showed 10 minutes of exercise a day could save more than 100,000 lives.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine (JAMA Network), estimated that adults aged 40 to 85 years could prevent approximately 6.9% of annual deaths by increasing moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.

Previous studies by the National Cancer Institute have shown that physical activity improves human health — reducing the risk of many chronic diseases that cause premature death, including some cancers.

