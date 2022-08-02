More than 300 properties in British Columbia ordered to be evacuated five times due to wildfire

A growing wildfire has sparked more evacuations in southern British Columbia and officials are urging people to obey orders.

Evacuation orders have now been issued for 324 properties in southern British Columbia following the massive wildfire in Keremeos Creek over the past day.

As of Monday at 2:30 p.m. PT, the fire area southwest of Penticton was estimated at 22.6 square kilometers, more than five times the estimate given the day before.

“This is not a very predictable wildfire. This is an out-of-control wildfire,” Brian Zandberg, a spokesman for the British Columbia Wildfire Service, told reporters at a press conference.

Okanagan-Similcamine Regional District (RDOS) issued a new evacuation order Monday, noon, and about 50 properties along Sheep Creek Road South and Highway 3A, and north of Olalla.

A total of 324 properties have been evacuated due to the wildfire so far, and another 438 are on evacuation readiness, meaning they should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, according to RDOS spokesperson Eric Thompson.

Zandberg said firefighting has been “very active” over the past 24 hours. Firefighters have benefited from the temperature inversion in the morning, which keeps the smoke low to the ground and limits oxygen to the fire, but tends to rise in the afternoon, allowing the fire to grow.

“We are really building up staff here,” he said. “We are definitely mobilizing to be as aggressive as possible.”

#KeremeosCreekWildfire off Highway 3A just before noon. Helicopters are working tirelessly. Very steep terrain and hot wind. pic.twitter.com/6xCAfyjJu3 –@JWagstaffe

He also noted that although the bushfire season started late in British Columbia, there has been significant drying of vegetation in the southern hinterland in recent weeks, fueling fires.

“It’s just a very good fuel in very dry conditions with low humidity,” Zandberg said.

The cause of the wildfire at Keremeos Creek is still under investigation.

More than 200 resort facilities ordered to be evacuated

Earlier Monday, RCMP officers went door to door at Apex Mountain Village, where evacuation order was issued for more than 200 properties. Dozens of other properties in Apex Mountain are in evacuation also.

The ski resort uses its snow guns to spray mist on buildings in an attempt to protect them from the fire.

#KeremeosCreekWildfire watching helicopters fill their bucket of water is very impressive… between the ages of 3 and 30 something years old pic.twitter.com/L21Q4S1d2W –@JWagstaffe

James Shalman, the resort’s general manager, estimated that “a couple of hundred” people live in the village during the summer months.

“Now everything looks good, but you never know if the wind will change and Mother Nature will turn everything the other way,” he said.

Thompson said people who have to leave their homes can register with the provincial Registration and assistance program for evacuees for accommodation if they cannot stay with family or friends.

A snow cannon rains water on a structure near the Apex Mountain resort on Sunday as the Keremeos Creek wildfire approaches the resort. (Tom Popik/CBC)

Other fires

At 7:00 pm Monday, the Thompson-Nikola Regional District Emergency Operations Center issued a statement. evacuation alert for a small area northwest of Kamloops, where he says the Watting Creek wildfire is growing rapidly.

The warning extends to the northwestern edge of the Lac-du-Bois pastures and east of it, covering Lakes Pass, Lakes McQueen and Lakes Isobel, as shown in this picture. map.

People living in the area are asked to prepare for their departure and, if possible, make arrangements to stay with family and friends elsewhere.

Another significant wildfire in the hinterland, Nohomin Creek fire northwest of Lytton, stabilized over an area of ​​about 31 square kilometers on Monday afternoon.

Fire conditions remained hot and dry on Sunday, but afternoon fire activity did not increase as much as in previous days, according to the British Columbia Wildfire Service.

Meanwhile, a new wildfire 7.5 kilometers west of Kamloops is expected to impact traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Wildfire Service says the Polygon Pond wildfire is only about one hectare (10,000 square meters) in size, but is “clearly visible” from Highway 1 and Highway 5 and in and around Kamloops.

The British Columbia Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire at Polygon Pond (K20956), located about 7.5 kilometers west of Kamloops. pic.twitter.com/76oQgwoFI6 –@BCGovFireInfo

The service says firefighters from and around Kamloops are assisting fire brigades while a helicopter is on site and air tankers are on their way.

The fire department recommends checking DriveBC for the latest updates on any Highway 1 impact.

Bonfire ban

The Wildfire Service also announced on Monday that a fire ban will soon be implemented at the Kamloops Fire Center, which covers fires at both Keremeos Creek and Nohomin Creek.

Starting Thursday at noon, all campfires, fireworks, sky lanterns, burning barrels, chemineas, and tiki torches will be banned in the region. The restrictions will remain in effect until October 15.

The statement announcing the ban said the fire danger rating for the entire fire center is currently “high” or “emergency” due to hot, dry weather.