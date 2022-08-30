New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A new study finds that 31% of large city school districts will continue to use established distance learning options during the coronavirus pandemic.

Researchers at the Center for Reinventing Public Education, a nonprofit research center at Arizona State University, also determined that 35% of large districts would eliminate all distance education options.

And 34% of these districts will continue to implement distance learning methods that began before the pandemic.

The review, by Cara Pangelinan and Bree Dusseault, was first published Monday by the nonprofit news site The 74 Million.

“A different view of America’s 100 largest districts suggests that most are cutting back on remote learning altogether or returning to programs that existed before the pandemic forced them to immediately provide some form of online option to all families,” read the review.

“Discontinuation of virtual programs launched during the Covid shutdown may mean they are not as effective or popular as they were before the pandemic overwhelmed America’s education system in the early 2020s.”

This fall, fewer students in large districts will be able to use distance learning programs, as 46% of these districts offered remote options to all of their students, compared to 56% last year.

Detroit Public Schools is now limiting enrollment eligibility for its online programs to struggling students with chronic absenteeism. This year, the school system is not accepting students in grades 3 through 12 who were chronically absent the previous year and failed at least one core academic class, or kindergarten through second grade students who were chronically absent in 2021-22.

But other large districts, such as Gwinnett County Public Schools in Georgia, have expanded remote options in response to parental demand.