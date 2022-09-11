type here...
TOP STORIES More than 2,000 Oregon homes evacuated as Cedar Creek...
TOP STORIES

More than 2,000 Oregon homes evacuated as Cedar Creek fire quadruples in size

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

The Cedar Creek fire was captured on Friday as officials ordered the evacuation of residents in the cities of Oak Ridge and Westfire.

Justin Wood/US Forest Service


hide title

toggle signature

Justin Wood/US Forest Service

The Cedar Creek fire was captured on Friday as officials ordered the evacuation of residents in the cities of Oak Ridge and Westfire.

Justin Wood/US Forest Service

The Oregon wildfire has quadrupled since the end of last week, threatening thousands of homes and blanketing the Interstate 5 corridor, including the Portland metropolitan area, in thick smoke.

The Cedar Creek fire started during a thunderstorm on August 1. As of Sunday, it has grown to nearly 86,000 acres. officials saidand the fire “went beyond existing lines”, which meant that the containment rate dropped to 0%.

The fire threatens more than 2,200 homes and hundreds of commercial buildings, mostly in the nearby towns of Oak Ridge and Westfir, which have about 3,500 residents, officials said. Authorities ordered an evacuation on Friday.

Gusty winds, high temperatures and dry conditions late last week and Saturday exacerbated the fire, fueling its growth from about 18,000 acres on Wednesday to more than quadruple by Sunday.

On Friday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency over the fires, allowing the state’s fire chief to provide support to local fire departments.

“The Cedar Creek fire quickly spread to Oregon communities this morning, and the potential for the fire to grow in the coming days is a concern, requiring additional resources to fight the fire and support the state’s response,” she said.

By Sunday, officials said weather conditions had improved. “This gives us the opportunity to defend where our main lines of control are,” said Adam Vealincident commander trainee, in a video update on Saturday.

Firefighters made the announcement on Sunday. they completed strategic burn operations along the northwest edges of the fire and worked to establish protective measures along scenic Cascade Lakes Lane, a 66-mile stretch of highway east of the fire dotted with campgrounds and resorts, including the Mount Bachelor ski area. , which houses the fire control command post. “These fire breaks are of high priority and will likely take up most of the week,” officials said.

Why wildfire suppression could exacerbate the fire crisis in the West

National

Why wildfire suppression could exacerbate the fire crisis in the West

The rural and mountainous area affected by the Cedar Creek fire is mostly within the Willamette National Forest, a popular recreation area with lakes and trails. Much is currently closed to the public.

The Red Cross Shelter was established at the Lane County Fairgrounds in Eugene, about 50 miles to the northwest.

Oregon fire departments are battling several other fires across the state, including the Double Creek fire in the northeastern part of the state. Utilities cut power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as a preventative measure due to windy conditions.

Previous articleJackson mayor says federal funding is ‘inadequate’ to address city’s water infrastructure
Next articleNebraska fires head coach Scott Frost after 1-2 start to 2022 season

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Who are those boys? This head coach? This program? The answers won’t be easy for Notre Dame | opinion

South Bend, Ind. - At 5:54 pm on Saturday, which is supposed to be a celebration, this...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

The restaurant’s attempt to honor the 9/11 victims has angered some customers

off Video 9/11 survivors reflect on the Pentagon attack 21 years later...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Nebraska fired Scott Frost after a stunning loss to Georgia Southern

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Max Verstappen’s winning ways continued at the Italian Grand Prix, wrapping up the F1 points title

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on September 11 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Steven would be delighted with how the tournament has grown

FROMTuart Lawrence addresses his audience on the exciting playing fields of Danes Hill School in Surrey, made up...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost after 1-2 start to 2022 season

After a slow start to the 2022 season with a loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska announced Sunday that...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News