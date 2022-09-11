More than 2,000 Oregon homes evacuated as Cedar Creek fire quadruples in size

Enlarge this image toggle signature Justin Wood/US Forest Service

Justin Wood/US Forest Service

The Oregon wildfire has quadrupled since the end of last week, threatening thousands of homes and blanketing the Interstate 5 corridor, including the Portland metropolitan area, in thick smoke.

The Cedar Creek fire started during a thunderstorm on August 1. As of Sunday, it has grown to nearly 86,000 acres. officials saidand the fire “went beyond existing lines”, which meant that the containment rate dropped to 0%.

The fire threatens more than 2,200 homes and hundreds of commercial buildings, mostly in the nearby towns of Oak Ridge and Westfir, which have about 3,500 residents, officials said. Authorities ordered an evacuation on Friday.

Gusty winds, high temperatures and dry conditions late last week and Saturday exacerbated the fire, fueling its growth from about 18,000 acres on Wednesday to more than quadruple by Sunday.

On Friday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency over the fires, allowing the state’s fire chief to provide support to local fire departments.

“The Cedar Creek fire quickly spread to Oregon communities this morning, and the potential for the fire to grow in the coming days is a concern, requiring additional resources to fight the fire and support the state’s response,” she said.

By Sunday, officials said weather conditions had improved. “This gives us the opportunity to defend where our main lines of control are,” said Adam Vealincident commander trainee, in a video update on Saturday.

Firefighters made the announcement on Sunday. they completed strategic burn operations along the northwest edges of the fire and worked to establish protective measures along scenic Cascade Lakes Lane, a 66-mile stretch of highway east of the fire dotted with campgrounds and resorts, including the Mount Bachelor ski area. , which houses the fire control command post. “These fire breaks are of high priority and will likely take up most of the week,” officials said.

National Why wildfire suppression could exacerbate the fire crisis in the West

The rural and mountainous area affected by the Cedar Creek fire is mostly within the Willamette National Forest, a popular recreation area with lakes and trails. Much is currently closed to the public.

The Red Cross Shelter was established at the Lane County Fairgrounds in Eugene, about 50 miles to the northwest.

Oregon fire departments are battling several other fires across the state, including the Double Creek fire in the northeastern part of the state. Utilities cut power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as a preventative measure due to windy conditions.