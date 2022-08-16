More than 2 million baby swings and rocking chairs recalled after baby’s death

toggle signature US Consumer Product Safety Commission

4moms is recalling more than 2 million of its MamaRoo and RockaRoo baby swings due to entanglement and suffocation hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. announced.

There have been two reports of children becoming tangled in the harnesses of the Mamuru swing, which hang under the seat of the swing. when not in use.

In one case, a 10-month-old child died of suffocation. Another case also involved a 10-month-old baby who had bruises on his neck.

There have been no reports of incidents with RockaRoo., according to 4moms.

“Customers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and swings, place them in a location out of the reach of crawling babies, and register your product immediately to receive a free belt buckle that will prevent the belts from sliding under the swing when they not in use”, 4moms says in his statement.

The recall applies to MamaRoo swings 1.0 to 4.0 and all RockaRoo swings sold between January 2010 and August 2022. Both products were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores, as well as online through Amazon and the 4moms website. A smaller number of these products have also been sold in Canada.

Products do not need to be disposed of. 4moms has created a belt buckle that secures the belts when the swing and swing is not in use.

Straps are free, you just need to email safetyandrecall@4moms.com, call call the hotline call 877-870-7390 or order strap online through the website.

4moms said they would also contact known consumers to let them know about the recall.