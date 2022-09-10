New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A sex sting operation in Florida led to the arrests of 160 sex workers and those seeking their services, including a top Georgia cop, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The week-long sting, dubbed “Operation Fall Hole II,” was designed to find sex-trafficking victims, the sheriff’s office said.

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, investigators found at least two sex trafficking victims during the operation, and there could potentially be more.

“Our goal is to start serving them the moment they are taken into custody and treat them as victims, not as suspects in a criminal incident,” Judd said at a news conference.

Among those arrested in the crackdown were two Disney employees, a state corrections officer, several teachers and a Georgia deputy police chief.

Cameron Burke was a high school IT specialist in the city of Ocoee who was arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student. He was released on bond and busted during a sting for soliciting a prostitute.

Carlos Gonzales, an Osceola County math teacher, and John Layton, an Orange County physical education teacher, were also arrested in the crackdown.

Judd said Deputy Police Chief Jason DiPrima of the Cartersville Police Department in Georgia is no longer a police officer.

The Cartersville Police Department said in a press release that DePrima resigned from his position Thursday. The department had earlier placed him on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

DiPrima was arrested for prostitution, lewdness or solicitation of another for assignments.