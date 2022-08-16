More than 10,000 people in British Columbia have died due to toxic drugs since a health emergency was declared in 2016: coroner

More than 140 people died from illegal drug poisoning in British Columbia in June, according to the provincial coroner’s office, bringing the total to over 1,000 this year.

The number of deaths from drug poisoning in the first six months of 2022 is the highest ever for that period of the calendar year, according to preliminary data released by the British Columbia Coroners Service on Tuesday.

This count also means that more than 10,000 people have died as a result of toxic drug use in British Columbia since the public health emergency was declared in April 2016.

“They were men, women and youth from all walks of life. They lived in our neighborhood, worked at our jobs, and played on our sports teams. statement.

“They are all victims of the deadly illegal drugs that are ubiquitous.”

The co-founder of Moms Stop the Harm said Tuesday it’s hard to imagine the sheer number of deaths continuing month after month for more than six years of public health emergency.

According to her, after so many years it is difficult to keep the attention of the general public.

“Every person who dies leaves behind only a trace of grief. I just want people to understand that this tragedy, this dynamic that we’re going through, is centered on real people,” said Leslie McBain, who lost her son to a prescription. drug overdose in 2014.

“Every month these numbers come out… it’s like, ‘Oh, yes, here’s the coroner’s report. There will be a lot of death.” And I don’t blame people, it’s hard to focus on that.

“It’s getting kind of normal – not for me. Not for all of our Moms Stop the Harm members and all the people who have lost a loved one.”

The report says 16 young people have died this year.

146 people died in June compared to 197 in May, a drop of more than 26 percent, according to figures released Tuesday. The number of deaths also decreased by 17 percent compared to the same month last year.

The data showed that mortality in all age groups has decreased, although almost 75% of the dead were between the ages of 30 and 59 years. Nearly 80 percent of the dead were men.

The report says that sixteen people who died this year were under the age of 19. Another 140 were between the ages of 19 and 29.

“This is a huge and persistent issue that we see repeatedly – ​​daily, in fact – in my office,” said Jennifer Charlesworth, BC Representative for Children and Youth.

“The statistics are constantly alarming.”

Charlesworth said some children survived exposure to toxic drugs but suffered “questionable effects on their well-being” and lasting trauma. She said that others are being taken into state care after they have lost their parents or guardians as a result of drug shipments.

British Columbia Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe in Victoria April 14, 2021. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Lapointe reiterated the need for a safer drug supply, as many advocates, scientists and health experts did after the 2016 health emergency was declared.

“We recognize drug use as a symptom and understand that punishment and stigmatization only adds to the harm,” Lapointe said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“Encouraging compassionate treatment and support is the only way to keep British Columbians out of harm’s way and out of this public health crisis.”

According to preliminary post-mortem toxicology studies, the supply of illicit drugs remains highly volatile. According to the coroner’s office, fentanyl is being detected in ever-higher concentrations.

Etizolam was detected in 39 percent of accelerated tests between July 2020 and June 2022. A benzodiazepine analogue, etizolam is a powerful sedative that cannot be reversed by naloxone, challenging first responders trying to save lives.

The coroner noted that the death rate in the Northern Health Region rose in June, despite declines in all other health authorities.

The report says that most people continue to die indoors.

No deaths have been reported in places of controlled consumption or drug overdose prevention. There is no indication that prescribed safe supplies contribute to overdose death, he added.

The coroner said 2,224 people died as a result of illicit drug use in 2021, making it the deadliest year to date. In the first half of 2022, 1,065 people died.

