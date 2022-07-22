More than 1,000 people could lose water or even their homes because a landlord didn’t pay

Enlarge this image toggle signature Jill Sheridan/WFYI

The tenants of 1,400 rental apartments in Indianapolis are on the brink of shutting off water due to non-payment by their corporate landlord — a tenant-landlord dispute of such magnitude that the city and state intervened with legal action to prevent the possibility of a mass eviction.

With a $1.7 million water bill and tally unpaid, the Indianapolis utility company this week posted notices to residents of four housing estates owned by nonprofit affordable housing trust JPC, warning that their water could be turned off in September.

With a water outage, a city health department could declare apartments to be in violation of local health codes, leading to large-scale emergency evictions. as first reported Indianapolis Star.

The shutdown will cause “a problem of mass homelessness in our community,” the city wrote in a court document filed last month.

In a statement, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called utility company Citizens Energy Group’s decision “incredibly disappointing.”

“The City is considering all response options and will continue to work with all parties involved to make the well-being of tenants and their families a priority,” Hogsett said.

Landlord blames pandemic on financial problems

In the four properties under consideration in Indianapolis, tenants do not pay directly for their own water use. Instead, their landlord pays a collective bill for each complex. Tenants’ utility bills are combined with their monthly rent payments.

But in the spring of 2021, JPC stopped paying its water bills regularly, court records show.

The company says it was unable to pay due to financial hardship caused by the pandemic, as “the vast majority of tenants” were not paying rent, according to an affidavit signed in May and July by its president, Oron Zarum.

Otherwise, the company provided no evidence of widespread non-payment. Zarum did not respond to NPR’s request for comment.

By February this year, the unpaid bill had grown to $1 million, court records show.

On Feb. 17, Citizens Energy shut off water to two residential complexes owned by JPC, affecting hundreds of residents. The next day, the city of Indianapolis agreed to pay the utility company $850,000 to restore the water supply.

City officials say they are not ready to consider another payment to prevent the September shutdown.

“At this time, we have no confidence that Citizens shares our priorities in ensuring that residents of these buildings do not lose their utilities,” Mark Bode, a spokesman for the city of Indianapolis, said in an email to NPR. “Without that certainty, we can’t be sure that the extra money to pay off delinquent accounts will be well spent.”

Shutdowns are common and protection varies greatly

It’s not uncommon for utility companies to threaten tenants with service shutdowns when landlords don’t pay, according to Sam Willans, a Natural Resources Defense Council officer who studies housing and utility affordability. affected at the same time,” he added.

Renter protection in similar circumstances varies widely by state. Some states prohibit turning off utilities during certain months when residents are on low incomes or have certain illnesses. Some places, such as New York City, do not allow water to be turned off for non-payment.

In Syracuse, the city has banned turning off the water in such situations. after a court ruled that the city made a mistake by cutting off service to a woman whose landlord did not pay.

“There is very little evidence that cutting off utilities for a tenant is an effective way to recover debt from a delinquent landlord,” Willans told NPR. “In many cases, landlords who repeatedly refuse to pay are bad actors who also have many other unfulfilled violations, so lack of water supply is another reported violation.”

When a landlord’s non-payment causes a utility company to turn off the water, the consequences can be severe for the tenant, Willans said.

Lack of water can force tenants to make costly and disruptive moves. Child Protective Services or the Family Court may decide that a home without water is unsafe for children, resulting in the removal of the occupant’s children from the home.

Ongoing lawsuits and uncertain decision

In Indianapolis, the outage is scheduled for September 30th. “If there is a loss of water in a residential building, the Department of Health may require an emergency eviction,” said Bode, an Indianapolis spokesman.

In April, the city of Indianapolis and Citizens Energy simultaneously filed a lawsuit against JPC., along with various related companies and board members, seeking debt repayment. The Attorney General of Indiana also filed a lawsuit challenging the status of a non-profit organization.

For its part, in court documents, JPC disputes the amounts owed to the water utility. The company also states that prior to litigation, it negotiated in good faith to settle the payment. He also argues that because Indianapolis used a federal COVID-19 relief grant to end the February shutdown, the company is not required to return the money to the city.

Litigation in all three cases is ongoing. Tenants of 1400 apartments are waiting for a decision.

For now, the city of Indianapolis has criticized the utility’s threat to turn off the water. Letting the lawsuit play out – without stopping – is the best way to recover the payment, according to Mayor Hogsett.