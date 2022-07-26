New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

More human remains were found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada on Monday.

The National Park Service said its rangers received a witness report of human remains found at a swim beach at about 4:30 pm PT.

Park rangers reached the spot and set up a cordon to recover the remains.

The Clark County Medical Examiner has been contacted to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Earlier this month, the Park Service said a body was recovered near Lake Mead’s Boulder Islands.

An adult female went missing on June 30, 2022.

The body was found at Lake Mead by park rangers

Earlier this year, additional remains were discovered by Lake Mead boaters.

A man found in a barrel at Lake Mead National Recreational Area in May is being investigated as a homicide by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

An ongoing drought in the West has reshaped the park’s shorelines, and in June, Lake Mead’s depth was at its lowest since 1937.

Lake Mead is the United States’ largest reservoir, providing water to millions of people.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumph and Ashley Soriano contributed to this report.