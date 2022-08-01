More rain hits Kentucky as flood death toll rises

Enlarge this image switch title Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky. On Monday, another downpour hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities as more bodies emerged from the drenched landscape and the governor warned that strong winds could bring another threat – downed trees and power poles.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 35 and hundreds remained missing for five days after nearly a foot of rain flooded one of the country’s poorest regions. Water gushed from the slopes of the hills, into the valleys and ravines, swallowing entire cities. Landslides threw some people onto steep slopes.

Radar showed up to 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) more rain fell on Sunday, and the National Weather Service warned that slow downpours and thunderstorms could trigger more flash floods Tuesday morning.

“If things haven’t been hard enough for the people of this region, it’s raining right now,” Beshear said Monday at the Capitol in Frankfurt. “Just like with a strong wind – think about how saturated the ground was – it can knock down poles, it can knock down trees. So people need to be careful.”

The approaching heat wave means “when the rain stops, it will get even harder,” the governor said. “It’s going to be very hot and we need to make sure people eventually stabilize by that point.”



Hundreds were left homeless

More than 12,000 consumers were left without power, many of them because their homes and businesses were destroyed or uninhabitable. There were at least 300 people in shelters.

The floods began last week when parts of eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and western Virginia received 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain in just 48 hours.

The crash was the latest in a series catastrophic floods which shelled part of the United States this summer, including St. Louis. Scientists warn that changing of the climate makes such events more frequent.

Flood waters have also taken away some of the region’s irreplaceable history. App Storea cultural center known for chronicling Appalachian life was assessing significant damage to its vault where historical documents and artifacts were thrown from the building.

While visiting the disaster area on Sunday, Beshear said he saw people helping their neighbors.

“These are wonderful people. They hurt, but they are strong. And it’s amazing to see how they help each other, even when they have nothing left,” he said.

About 400 people were rescued by helicopters, according to General Daniel Hokanson, chief of the US National Guard Bureau.

“In light of the devastation, the reaction is going pretty well,” he said Sunday.

The Governor canceled a trip to Israel scheduled for later this week, saying he cannot travel abroad “while the people of eastern Kentucky suffer.”



Night time curfew imposed after looting reports

Meanwhile, a nighttime curfew was announced in response to reports of looting in two devastated communities – Brethitt County and the nearby town of Hyndman in Knott County.

Breathitt County has issued a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, County Attorney Brandon Miller said Sunday night in a Facebook post. The only exceptions were emergency vehicles, first responders and people traveling for work.

“I hate curfews, but looting is absolutely unacceptable. Our friends and neighbors have lost so much. We cannot stand by and let them lose what they have left,” the message says.

Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan said the decision to implement the curfew came after 18 reports of looting.

He said people were stealing from private property where houses were damaged. No arrests were made.

Hindman Mayor Tracey Neis also announced a sunset to sunrise curfew due to looting, WYMT reported. Both curfews will remain in effect until further notice, officials said.

Flooding last week spread to West Virginia, where Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in six southern counties, and to Virginia, where Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a similar statement aimed at mobilizing resources in the southwestern part of the state.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to send money to help flooded counties, and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials helped with recovery efforts.

Another attempt at help came from the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team, which scheduled an open practice at Rupp Arena and a charity telethon on Tuesday.

Coach John Calipari said the players pitched the idea to him.

“The team and I are looking forward to doing our very best,” Calipari said.