Although reports of more shark sightings circulated on New York’s Rockaway Beach on Monday, park officials have not closed it to swimming since July.

According to New 12 New Jersey, the New York Parks Department will continue to monitor the waters.

The Parks Department told Fox News Digital that sharks were spotted before beaches opened for swimming at 8:45 a.m. ET, and NYPD aviation reported no sightings during a second flyover nearly two hours later.

“We never want to close our beaches, but the safety of our swimmers is our number one priority,” it said in an emailed statement. “Fortunately, we were able to open Rockaway Beach for swimming after 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.”

“We close the water to swimming based on our onsite observations of current conditions — the size of the shark, their proximity to shore and the amount of swimmers in the water all inform our decision for a localized or complete beach closure,” the department said.

Several people have been bitten by sharks on Long Island beaches this summer.

No shark attacks are fatal.

“We understand there may be residual fear, but the presence of sharks in the ocean is the result of successful long-term conservation efforts and a sign of a healthy environment,” the Parks Department tweeted in July. “Sharks are generally not interested in humans and shark attacks are rare.”

This follows Gov. Cathy Hochul’s order to increase patrols and surveillance of shark activity along beaches.

“As New Yorkers and visitors flock to our beautiful Long Island beaches to enjoy the summer, our number one priority is their safety,” Hochul said. “We’re taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from dangerous situations. I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local officials and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer.”

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History and the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF), there were only 12 unprovoked bites recorded in New York history before this year, none of which were fatal.

Fire Island, New York has a nursery for sand tiger sharks.

Conservation efforts have led to a rebound in shark populations, as well as an increase in seal populations in New England waters.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharkactivity app has reported four confirmed white shark sightings and four detections in Cape Cod waters in the past two days.

Scientists also attribute the resurgence of bunker fish to warming ocean temperatures and the increase in sightings.

The risk of shark attacks is very low.