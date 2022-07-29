New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Another busload of migrants arrived in Washington, DC on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help to deal with the influx.

The bus — the latest in a months-long effort to transport illegal immigrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Bowser said Thursday that 4,000 immigrants have arrived in D.C. in recent months.

The migrant group arrived shortly after 6 a.m. Friday and was dropped off near Union Station.

Mayor Bowser has requested to activate the DC National Guard indefinitely to help with what he calls a "humanitarian crisis."

Both Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have sounded the alarm about sending migrants to their cities, with city leaders blaming Arizona and Texas for the influx. (Arizona denies sending immigrants to New York City.)

Bowser asks that the DC Armory be used as a processing center DC National Guard Resources are used to assist field migrants when they arrive by bus.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent busloads of migrants to the capital as a political statement over President Biden’s handling of the immigration crisis along the southern border.

Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, who called on Abbott to declare the border crisis an “invasion,” told Fox News Digital: “If Mayor Bowser wants to see what a real humanitarian crisis looks like, she’s welcome to come to Texas and witness it first-hand.”