Arizona Mayor Calls Muriel Bowser on Immigration Crisis: Imagine How It’s Affecting Small Towns

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nichols describes how dire the crisis is at the southern border in his home state of Arizona and shares how illegal immigration is affecting the entire country.

Another busload of migrants arrived in Washington, DC on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help to deal with the influx.

The bus — the latest in a months-long effort to transport illegal immigrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Bowser said Thursday that 4,000 immigrants have arrived in D.C. in recent months.

The migrant group arrived shortly after 6 a.m. Friday and was dropped off near Union Station.

Mayor of Succeeded in accepting immigrants Illegal entry into the country as a human rights issue has been requested to activate the DC National Guard indefinitely to help with what he calls a “humanitarian crisis.”

Another bus carrying migrants arrived in Washington, DC from Texas on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Both Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have sounded the alarm about sending migrants to their cities, with city leaders blaming Arizona and Texas for the influx. (Arizona denies sending immigrants to New York City.)

Bowser asks that the DC Armory be used as a processing center DC National Guard Resources are used to assist field migrants when they arrive by bus.

A pair of immigrant families walk through a gap in the border wall to reach the U.S. after arriving in Yuma, Ariz., from Mexico to seek asylum on June 10, 2021.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent busloads of migrants to the capital as a political statement over President Biden’s handling of the immigration crisis along the southern border.

Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, who called on Abbott to declare the border crisis an “invasion,” told Fox News Digital: “If Mayor Bowser wants to see what a real humanitarian crisis looks like, she’s welcome to come to Texas and witness it first-hand.”

