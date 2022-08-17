More complaints Air Canada and WestJet unfairly deny passengers compensation

Leslie Low thinks Air Canada doesn’t play by the rules.

Last month, the airline canceled her return flight to Toronto from New Orleans five hours before departure. Her overbooked flight didn’t leave until the next day.

After the trip, Lowe applied for compensation for the delay and the $394 she had spent on the hotel plus additional expenses.

Air Canada responded that Lowe was not eligible for the cash. Instead, the airline sent her an email, seen by CBC News, describing the challenges the company was facing due to the recent surge in travel, including long lines, baggage handling issues and flight delays.

But the email misses an important detail: why Lowe’s flight cancellation does not require compensation.

“I don’t think they have a good reason,” said Lowe, who lives in Whitby, Ontario. “I think if they were really honest and transparent about what happened… they knew they would be held responsible and they would have to compensate the passengers on the flight.”

Leslie Lowe of Whitby, Ontario, says Air Canada has never explained why it denied her compensation for the flight cancellation. Under the Canadian Air Passenger Protection Regulations, airlines must provide an explanation for refusing compensation to passengers for flight delays and cancellations. (Presented by Leslie Lowe)

Lowe is one of many air passengers who this summer, due to massive flight delays and cancellations, claim their airline has unfairly denied them compensation.

The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) has yet to confirm whether it will take action against non-compliant airlines despite calls from air passenger rights experts that it is time to issue severe punishments.

“These [air passenger regulations] are not really enforced properly and strictly,” said Danil Tsai, a consumer advocate and business lawyer based in Toronto.

According to federal rules , airlines must pay compensation – up to $1,000 – only if the flight delay or cancellation is under the control of the airline and not required for security reasons. Carriers must also cover living expenses in the event of a disruption to a flight under their control.

WestJet and Air Canada drew the ire of customers for the first time after they continued to deny compensation to some flight disruptions due to lack of crew — despite a recent call to action clarification that shortages of personnel are usually under the control of the airline and require compensation.

Now some passengers are voicing a different concern: airlines are not giving an adequate explanation for why they were denied compensation.

Terrified by customer service @WestJet – due to the flight delay, we were late for the connection, which added 9 hours to our day on the road. ! Not entitled to compensation because the cause is obviously beyond their control? However, no reasons for long delays were provided! –@julia mcdonalds

@AirCanada we requested compensation for delayed flights and just received a response that “the delay was caused by an event beyond our control”. Request for more information was not answered for about a month! It’s hard to know when the next day the same flight was fine! –@The__Fed

According to STA, airlines must explain “in sufficient detail “the reasons for the disruption of the flight, including why it does not require compensation.

But Lowe said Air Canada never gave an explanation, even when she wrote back and demanded one.

“They just closed my case,” she said. They “don’t respect me as a customer to even answer my question.”

“foggy” explanation

Shahil Bhatti of Mississauga, Ontario, is still waiting for a clear explanation as to why WestJet denied him compensation for a three-hour delay in flying from Vancouver to Toronto in June.

In an email seen by CBC News, WestJet explained only that the crash “was due to a post-departure delay that was beyond WestJet’s control.” But according to flight tracking service FlightAware, the delay occurred before departure.

“The facts do not agree with what WestJet is saying,” Bhatti said.

In addition, WestJet never explained why the delay was beyond its control.

“You can’t challenge something that vague,” Bhatti said. “I think in terms of justice, someone is prevented from giving you such a vague, vague, indescribable answer.”

Both WestJet and Air Canada declined to comment on individual cases. They each told CBC News they were complying with federal air travel regulations and indicated that the 2020 CTA request found no evidence that the airlines deliberately misled passengers by refusing compensation.

“The complaint does not constitute wrongdoing on the part of the airline, it is simply a disagreement with the interpretation of these very complex, situational rules,” an Air Canada spokesman said in an email. “That’s why the CTA has a complaints process.”

Passengers who believe they have been mistakenly denied compensation may write a complaint to the traffic police to help solve their problem.

The Federal Transportation Regulator is currently in charge of accumulated 18,200 complaints from air passengers thanks to a recent surge: in the four months from April to July, the CTA reported receiving 7,500 new complaints, a significant increase from last year.

Higher fines?

Transport Canada spokesperson Laurel Lennox said in an email that the ministry has provided the CTA with an additional $11 million to help clear a backlog of complaints and “make sure airlines operate within the rules.”

This cash injection was first announced in the April 2022 federal budget, and Lennox has not revealed any new enforcement plans.

To date, the CTA has not penalized airlines for wrongfully denying compensation. In an interview last week, the agency suggested that sanctions could be applied, including fines.

“We are really looking at all the enforcement options available to us,” said CTA spokesman Tom Oommen. He refused to elaborate.

Although consumer advocate Daniel Tsai supports the imposition of fines, he said they cannot be a deterrent because The current maximum fine for violation is $25,000. .

“If anything, that’s just the cost of doing business for a multi-billion dollar airline.”

Tsai recommends that the CTA impose fines of at least $250,000 for each violation, plus millions of dollars in fines for repeat offenders.

“It will really give airlines pause before they try to shift their responsibility to consumers,” he said.

In its annual report for 2020-2021.The CTA also recommended increasing the maximum fine to $250,000 for corporations, stating that the current ceiling is “obsolete as it was set in 1996”.