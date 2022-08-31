New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democrat Wes Moore has a big fundraising lead over Republican Dan Cox in the Maryland governor’s race — more than 10 times the amount their colleagues raised in cash, according to the latest campaign finance filings. Reports.

Moore, a best-selling author, raised $1.7 million in the five weeks after last month’s primary between the July 19 primary and the latest fundraising report deadline of Aug. 23.

“The campaign has raised more than $10.5 million in total and enters the campaign season well-positioned to implement an aggressive voter outreach program that communicates Wes’ vision to voters across Maryland,” his campaign said in a news release Tuesday.

Moore has the support of Oprah Winfrey, who co-anchored Baltimore’s WJZ-TV early in her career. Winfrey held an online fundraiser for Moore in June.

Moore, who has never run for office before, reported raising nearly $2 million between July 4 and August 23. He spent about $1.4 million during that period. His campaign has about $1.3 million in cash. His front campaign balance is about $670,000.

In a significant donation, the campaign of Republican Barry Glassman, the county executive of Harford County who is running for the statewide office of Maryland comptroller, gave $500 to Moore’s campaign earlier this month.

Moore’s running mate, Aruna Miller, reported raising about $328,760. She reported having about $143,350 on hand.

Cox, a state legislator who represents Frederick County, raised about $196,600 between July 4 and Aug. 23. His teammate Gordana Schifanelli raised about $7,400 during that time. They spent about $252,100. They have about $141,200 on hand.

Moore, a former Robin Hood Foundation CEO, has raised the most money of the 10 candidates in the Democratic primary, which includes former Democratic National Committee chairman and US Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Comptroller Peter Franchot.

In the GOP primary, Cox, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Kelly Schulz, who was endorsed by term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.