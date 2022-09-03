New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Americans in the nation’s capital told Fox News they are excited about NASA’s mission to return astronauts to the moon, despite spending billions of dollars.

“I think it’s time to go back,” Martin told Fox News. “It’s something that can bring us together, as humans and as humankind, to explore outer space.”

But Rick said: “As much as I love the place, it’s not my top priority. There are plenty of other reasons I’d spend public money on.”

NASA will launch Artemis I on Saturday, an unmanned rocket intended to orbit the moon and return to Earth. Later missions would be manned, including a third mission expected to put the first woman on the moon.

NASA’s inspector general predicted the first four missions It will cost $4.1 billion And told Congress that the price “strikes us as unsustainable.” He also speculated that NASA might have spent $93 billion on the Artemis program By 2025.

But the price doesn’t seem to matter to most Americans who spoke to Fox News.

“I look back at the Apollo missions and all the innovation, the discovery, bringing the American people together, bringing all the best scientists and engineers together,” said Sarah, a former NASA contractor. “I’m in favor of sending men and women back to the moon.”

George, from Dallas, said he was excited about the launch of Artemis Me.

“I can’t remember the last time I saw someone in space,” he told Fox News.

Some remember the Apollo missions, which put a man on the moon in 1969.

“I’m old enough to remember the last man on the moon,” Norm told Fox News. “It was really cool, and I thought it was a good thing for Americans to do.”

Paula said: “I think it’s a great idea for America.”

“I grew up in the ’60s and was very excited about trying to land on the moon,” she said. “We must continue in that direction.”

Artemis I was originally scheduled to take off earlier this week but weather and hardware concerns postponed the launch. Not everyone wanted it to start again.

“I’m an old man and I know we went there in ’69,” Peter told Fox News. “I’m not sure what we got out of it other than the fact that we could do it.”

But others felt America needed to explore beyond just the moon.

“Not only do we need to go to the moon, we need to see if we can go anywhere else,” Alfonso of Florida told Fox News.

Martin said that “there’s a whole universe out there, and if we have the ability and the technology and the initiative to move forward, why limit ourselves to just our planet?”

“We have all this technology,” he added. “We want to use it.”

window for Second attempt to launch Artemis I It is expected to open at 2:17 PM EDT.