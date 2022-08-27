New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Mookie Betts homered twice and hit a go-ahead double in the Dodgers’ five-run 10th inning to lead the Miami Marlins to a 10-6 win over Los Angeles on Friday night.

Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner and Trey Turner each had two hits and an RBI for the NL-West leading Dodgers, who are 27-7 after the All-Star break.

Automatic runner Chris Taylor advanced in the 10th on Cody Bellinger’s infield single. Betts hit a one-out line drive against Marlins reliever Andrew Nardi (0-1) that bounced off the warning track in left.

Tre Turner followed with an RBI single, Freeman hit a run-scoring double and Max Muncie capped a five-run outing with a two-RBI double.

The Dodgers overcame three errors.

“It was resilient, we just didn’t play good defense tonight,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We gave them extra outs but in the end we won the ball game.”

Marlins rookie Peyton Burdick singled off David Price (2-0) in the ninth to tie the game at 5-all.

Betts’ second blast, a game-tying solo shot off reliever Tanner Scott in the ninth against Miami, made it 4-4. It was Betts’ third multi-homer game of the season and 23rd of his career.

“It’s pretty cool, I guess,” Betts said of his milestone. “There’s a lot of time to play so we’ll see what else I can do.”

The Marlins took a 4-3 lead in the seventh on Joey Wendle’s infield single. Miguel Rojas’ run-scoring bases tying single by Wendle reached a short dribble near the first base foul line that scored JJ Blade from third.

Betts hit a two-run shot in the top half that gave Los Angeles a 3-2 advantage. He drove reliever Dylan Floro’s 2-2 pitch over the wall in left for his 28th homer.

“That’s why he’s one of the best players in the game,” Roberts said of Betts. “Fun to watch. What a great show.”

Betts didn’t even want to accept an explanation for bailing out Los Angeles in the opener of a four-game series against Miami.

“I just want to win, it doesn’t matter where we are in the standings,” Betts said. “Every day I show up and want to win. So I do everything I can to help the team.”

Wendle’s two-RBI double put the Marlins ahead 2-1 in the sixth with the bases loaded and Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson chasing. The left-hander gave up two runs, three hits, walked two and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings.

“The 10th (inning) was what it was, but it was great to see the fight, coming back from behind three times,” Wendle said. “It’s great to see some resilience.”

The Dodgers stranded six runners in the first five innings before Taylor’s sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning broke a scoreless tie.

Tommy Nance started and threw two scoreless innings of two-hit ball in a bullpen game for Miami. He walked two and hit one.

Blown save

Scott, who squandered his sixth save opportunity, allowed Freeman’s two-out single before issuing walks to Will Smith and Muncie. Cole Sulzer relieved Scott and surrendered Justin Turner’s single to center.

“With Tanner, it’s always been the same, it seems,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “He runs tight. He’s always on the edge. Today, he didn’t come off it.”

Marlins cut ties with Aguilar

Miami designated veteran first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Aguilar’s playing time has decreased drastically over the last four weeks. Aguilar, a 2018 NL All-Star, joined the Marlins in 2020 while with Milwaukee and helped lead the club to its first postseason appearance since winning the World Series in 2003. The native of Venezuela leads the team with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs.

Trainer’s room

Dodgers: INF-OF Gavin Lux (neck problem) hurt from the cage Friday and will start Saturday. … RHP Yency Almonte (right elbow soreness) played catch before the game but there is no timeline on his return.

Marlins: Avisail Garcia (left hamstring strain) will begin a rehab assignment Saturday against Triple-A Jacksonville. … LHP Daniel Castano (left shoulder discomfort) will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

RHP Dustin May (1-0, 0.00) will start the second game of the series for the Dodgers on Saturday, while the Marlins will go with RHP Sandy Alcantara (11-6, 2.19).