Montreal’s Saint Laurent borough greenlights drag queen stories weeks after event canceled

After weeks of controversy following the cancellation of a drag queen event for children, Montreal’s Saint Laurent district reversed its decision and announced that the event, hosted by drag queen Barbada de Barbades, would proceed as scheduled.

In a statement Monday night, the administration said the city council met with Sebastian Potvin, who is acting as Barbados. The council confirmed that her story hour would take place as planned in November at two local libraries.

“We are delighted that we had the opportunity to come together with Barbada for a discussion that was beneficial to all,” Saint Laurent Mayor Alan DeSouza said in a statement.

“The Council of Saint Laurent will always encourage and respect all forms of art and creativity,” he said.

The announcement coincides with the start of Montreal Pride Week.

The district initially turned off the event after the city of Dorval received complaints when it scheduled an event involving Barbados in June.

DeSouza also said last month that the council had concerns about potentially sensitive topics that would be discussed at the event in Barbada. He said that he and other elected officials would meet with Barbada to inquire about the content of her speech.

The invitation to meet came the next day after online petition was launched with a demand to restore the hour of history.

In the same statement from the district on Monday, Barbada said she was “delighted” to be able to offer the story at Saint Laurent this fall.

“I have been directing storytelling since 2016 and it has proven its worth,” she said. Barbada stated that the main goal is to give children a taste for reading as well as to discover their differences.

Barbadian Drag Stars in Barbada, a 10-minute children’s music series broadcast on ICI Tou.tv. (Radio Canada)

When Barbada first learned that her event had been cancelled, she said she was surprised to be on a children’s TV show. But she was confident that city councilors would allow the event once they felt it was age appropriate and had a positive message.

She said she was “delighted to be able to speak to the Saint Laurent Council freely and with mutual respect.”

“It is important to answer questions to avoid any misunderstandings,” she said.

The History Hour will take place on November 5 at 10:30 am at the Bibliothèque Vieux-Saint-Laurent and at 2:00 pm at the Bibliothèque du Boiset.