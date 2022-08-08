Montreal Pride organizer says parade was canceled because hiring was ‘never completed’

According to the event’s lead organizer, the causes of Montreal Pride’s shocking last-minute cancellation can be boiled down to a simple but egregious oversight: the refusal to hire security personnel.

The parade was canceled on Sunday morning, just a few hours before it started.

In an interview with CBC Montreal Dawn presenter Sean Henry, Simon Gamache, said that was when he learned that “about 100” security personnel needed to monitor the parade route had never been hired.

“This has never been done,” said Gamache, chief executive of Montreal Pride.

“This is what we are going to investigate. As you can imagine, we take this very seriously. At the moment I don’t want to speculate,” he said.

“Obviously I’m the chief executive of this organization, so I’m ultimately responsible for that.”

Tens of thousands of expected spectators and attendees are left disappointed—some host impromptu events on their own—Gamache is left to explain what went wrong, why, and what it all means for the future of the organization.

Gamache, who was the organization’s chief executive for less than a year, said Montreal Pride had enough resources to complete the hiring process, but for some reason the task was ignored.

Sunday’s march was supposed to be the first large-scale gay parade in the city since the start of the pandemic.

Montreal Pride originally tweeted that the decision to cancel the event was made in cooperation with the Montreal Police. The organization later corrected its statement, stating that the decision was made by the organizers alone.

Crowds braved the rain at the Esplanade du Parc Olympique on Sunday night to catch the rest of the festival’s events. (Sean Henry/CBC)

The cancellation took many by surprise, including Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

“If we were told about a shortage of staff or something else, [we] would invest the necessary energy,” the mayor said at a press conference on Sunday.

“I’m disappointed this morning to realize that it looks like decisions have been made but we were never informed and that’s disappointing.”

In a tweet, the Montreal police emphasized that they were not involved in the decision to cancel the parade and are ready to help with the safety of the event.

The organizer says it was too late

As a result of the sudden cancellation, members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ Montreal community immediately began coordinating offsite events.

A sit-in was planned at Place Émilie-Gamlin in the city center to protest the cancellation. There, a crowd of potential parade participants had gathered to march down Rue Sainte-Catherine.

“We were promised a place where our voices would be heard, and now it has been taken away,” said Salem Billard, the queer activist who planned the protest. “We are going through so much violence right now, even going to Pride events… And we want to return this place as our home, not a corporate festival. [event].”

According to Gamache, it was impossible to save the event, as so many people had to be hired and trained in just a few hours.

“There is a whole [set of] Logistics around this event. It is not simple. And we felt we couldn’t provide a safe parade for the community,” he said.

When asked how the cancellation would affect his future as chief executive of Montreal Pride, Gamache said, “I don’t make decisions.”

“I want to stay. Last September, I was hired to restructure this organization, which will take several years,” he said.