type here...
TOP STORIES Montenegrin shooter killed 10 people before being shot dead
TOP STORIES

Montenegrin shooter killed 10 people before being shot dead

By printveela editor

-

1
0
- Advertisment -


BELGRADE, Serbia. A gunman in Montenegro killed 10 people, including a mother and her two children aged 8 and 11, before being shot dead by a civilian in the city of Cetinje on Friday.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw nine corpses, including two children, and two more died on the way to the hospital,” Andrijana Nastić, the public prosecutor who investigated the shooting, told TV Vijesti.

Ms. Nastic said that six people were injured in the attack, including a police officer.

According to Zoran Brdanin, director of the Montenegrin police department, the shooter first targeted the mother and her two children, who were tenants living on his property.

The shooter then called the father and husband of the victims to tell him what he had done, according to TV Vijesti, citing witnesses.

The shooter, identified as Vuk Borilovic, 34, then proceeded to fire what police said was a hunting rifle at bystanders on the streets near his home before he was shot dead.

“The shooter was killed by a citizen,” prosecutor Ms Nastik said. Local media previously reported that police shot dead the shooter in Cetinje, about 25 miles west of Podgorica, the capital of the small Balkan nation.

Police chief Mr Brdanin said it was still unclear what “provoked” the shooter’s attack.

It is reported that three of the wounded received injuries incompatible with life.

“These are very serious injuries, and at the moment we cannot announce the final prognosis,” Dr. Perika Maras, surgeon on duty at the Clinical Center of Montenegro in the capital, told TV Vijesti.

The Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dritan Abazovic, wrote on his Telegram channel that an “unprecedented tragedy” occurred in Cetinje, and said that a three-day mourning would be declared in Montenegro from Friday evening.

Previous articleCalifornia doctor files ‘disreputable’ poisoning claims to gain custody of children: lawyer

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Montenegrin shooter killed 10 people before being shot dead

BELGRADE, Serbia. A gunman in Montenegro killed 10 people, including a mother and her two children aged...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

California doctor files ‘disreputable’ poisoning claims to gain custody of children: lawyer

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 12 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Paul McCartney pays tribute to late wife Linda’s brother: ‘He was hard to beat’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Browns’ Deshaun Watson ‘truly sorry to all the women I affected’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Fox News poll: Worry more over coronavirus than monkeypox

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 12 Here are...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Russian attack on Kramatorsk kills two civilians, regional military commander says

A Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine early Friday killed two civilians, injured 13...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News