Montenegrin shooter killed 10 people before being shot dead

BELGRADE, Serbia. A gunman in Montenegro killed 10 people, including a mother and her two children aged 8 and 11, before being shot dead by a civilian in the city of Cetinje on Friday.
“When we arrived at the scene, we saw nine corpses, including two children, and two more died on the way to the hospital,” Andrijana Nastić, the public prosecutor who investigated the shooting, told TV Vijesti.
Ms. Nastic said that six people were injured in the attack, including a police officer.
According to Zoran Brdanin, director of the Montenegrin police department, the shooter first targeted the mother and her two children, who were tenants living on his property.
The shooter then called the father and husband of the victims to tell him what he had done, according to TV Vijesti, citing witnesses.
The shooter, identified as Vuk Borilovic, 34, then proceeded to fire what police said was a hunting rifle at bystanders on the streets near his home before he was shot dead.
“The shooter was killed by a citizen,” prosecutor Ms Nastik said. Local media previously reported that police shot dead the shooter in Cetinje, about 25 miles west of Podgorica, the capital of the small Balkan nation.
Police chief Mr Brdanin said it was still unclear what “provoked” the shooter’s attack.
It is reported that three of the wounded received injuries incompatible with life.
“These are very serious injuries, and at the moment we cannot announce the final prognosis,” Dr. Perika Maras, surgeon on duty at the Clinical Center of Montenegro in the capital, told TV Vijesti.
The Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dritan Abazovic, wrote on his Telegram channel that an “unprecedented tragedy” occurred in Cetinje, and said that a three-day mourning would be declared in Montenegro from Friday evening.