Montenegrin shooter killed 10 people before being shot dead

BELGRADE, Serbia. A gunman in Montenegro killed 10 people, including a mother and her two children aged 8 and 11, before being shot dead by a civilian in the city of Cetinje on Friday.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw nine corpses, including two children, and two more died on the way to the hospital,” Andrijana Nastić, the public prosecutor who investigated the shooting, told TV Vijesti.

Ms. Nastic said that six people were injured in the attack, including a police officer.

According to Zoran Brdanin, director of the Montenegrin police department, the shooter first targeted the mother and her two children, who were tenants living on his property.