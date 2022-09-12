New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Montana firefighters are battling a new blaze that has expanded to nearly 400 acres since Sunday.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said Sunday that fire crews are responding to a new fire on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge.

On Sunday, the fire was estimated to be between 50-100 acres and exhibiting active behavior. The official Twitter account of the National Forest noted that an airstrike was on its way.

As of Monday, the National Forest has set up an incident webpage to track what it calls the “No Grass Creek” fire, which has grown to approximately 400 acres.

Located in Powell County at the western end of the Helena Ranger District, the fire is burning in and around Forest Service-managed land in Blackfoot Meadows. The electric peak is in an inventoried roadless area and no homes or private property are threatened at this time, the page said.

According to the MT Fire Info online tracking website, there are 42 active fires in Montana, with four new blazes burning in the past 24 hours.

“Moisture returns from the west and southwest with an increased risk of showers and thunderstorms beginning Tuesday,” the National Weather Service in Great Falls, which covers north central and southwest Montana, tweeted Monday. “Isolated coverage of early showers and storms will become more widespread across the region late Wednesday and Thursday.”