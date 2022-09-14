New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A western Montana wildfire has burned over 1,000 acres in the Helena National Forest.

The No Grass Creek Fire is located in the Helena Ranger District, an area that has experienced extensive tree mortality.

The 1,003-acre fire is 0% contained and the Powell County Sheriff’s Office said resources on the fire are assessing risk values.

Due to the current state of dead wood in the area, the Forest Service said it is “not safe or effective to put fire crews into the area.”

“Fire crews are conducting management from the air, while other fire crews are monitoring fire progress, activity and overall behavior in the planning area from various vantage points in the district,” it said.

A closure order is in effect around the fire.

Additionally, due to the fire’s remote location, the No Grass Creek Fire does not threaten any homes or private property, allowing the fire to act naturally and provide ecological benefits.

However, wildfire smoke from this fire and others in the region has forced officials to issue an air quality alert for most western counties.

The state’s Department of Environmental Quality said Monday that air quality has reached unhealthy levels.

“Several active wildfires in western Montana, Idaho and eastern Oregon are producing smoke that has left much of the state blank,” the warning said.

The Forest Service said the district has developed a management strategy based on real-time factors as well as site-specific weather forecasts.

The sheriff’s office says cooler conditions are expected through the week as some Pacific moisture begins to move toward the fire area.