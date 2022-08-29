New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A ranching group and Republican state officials have asked a federal panel to withdraw the Biden administration’s approval of bison grazing on U.S. land in central Montana as part of a vast nature reserve.

Federal officials last month approved a request by the group American Prairie to allow bison to graze on US Bureau of Land Management property south of Malta. The Bozeman-based conservation group also intends to remove about 30 miles of fence so animals can roam more freely.

The Montana Stockgrowers Association said Monday it has appealed the decision to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Hearings Division. Governor Greg Gianforte and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen also filed appeals.

Montana files legal challenge against Biden administration over plans to take land out of production

Attorneys for the Stock Growers Association — a livestock group in Helena — argued that the disputed land should be used for livestock production, not wildlife protection.

“The public has an interest in maintaining community stability and ranchers’ livelihoods,” wrote Stock Growers Attorney Karen Budd-Phalen. She added that federal laws “do not authorize the issuance of grazing permits for anything other than domestic livestock.”

Budd-Phalen served as a deputy solicitor at the Department of the Interior during the Trump administration.

Pete Geddes, vice president of American Prairie, said he is confident the grazing rights were properly granted. The conservation group plans to intervene to defend the Bureau of Land Management’s decision, he said.

The grazing area in dispute is about 108 square miles (280 square kilometers). This would allow the American prairie to increase from about 800 animals to 1,000 bison by 2025, the group said.

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Montana bar shooting

His long-term goal is to unite a 5,000-square-mile expanse of public and private lands with thousands of bison and other wildlife.

Huge herds of bison migrated through the region until the animals were hunted to near extinction in the 19th century.