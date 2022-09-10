New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Montana health officials on Friday adopted a rule that permanently bars people from changing the gender on their birth certificates.

Before the new rule, transgender people wishing to change their birth certificates were only required to submit an affidavit to the state health department.

Now, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services will no longer record the “Sex” section on birth certificates and will replace it with a “Sex” category that only offers options for male or female. The “Sex” listing can only be changed in rare circumstances.

The rule states that gender is “immutable” and describes gender as a “social construct” that can change over time.

It also says that the gender listed on a person’s birth certificate can only be changed if their gender was misidentified at birth, or if the gender was recorded incorrectly “due to a scribe’s error”.

The new rule comes on the heels of court arguments over a similar rule that has been in place since May on an emergency basis.

Judge Michael Moses temporarily blocked a 2021 state law that would have made it harder for transgender people to change their birth certificates. The law states that people must undergo a “surgical procedure” before changing the gender on their birth certificate. The administration of Republican Governor Greg Gianforte then blocked post-surgical changes to birth certificates.

Transgender plaintiffs represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana have argued that blocking them from changing their birth certificates puts them at risk of embarrassment, discrimination, harassment or violence if asked to provide the documents.

ACLU attorney Akila Lane said the new rule is “further evidence of the state’s noncompliance” with Moses’ order from April.

And Democratic state lawmakers have slammed the Greg Gianforte administration for the new rule, which they see as an attempt to get around the Mosaic mandate. Lawmakers called the health department’s rule a “reprehensible abuse of power” aimed at weakening the courts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.