First on Fox: Montana on Friday filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration challenging the decision to take large swathes of land away from agricultural production.

Filing, led Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenged a decision issued by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in late July approving a request by the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit, to allow bison grazing on tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision took large swaths of federal land once used for cattle grazing out of production.

“The BLM’s final decision specifically ignores Montana’s rural communities, prioritizing land management attitudes over economic realities for generations of ranchers who depend on this land,” the challenge states.

“As the American Prairie Reserve encroaches on more and more land, it pushes out these ranching communities, threatens the cattle industry, and defies BLM’s intent of federal laws,” it continued.

The challenge was filed in the Departmental Case Hearings Division of the Interior, which serves as the agency’s administrative trial court.

Over the past 20 years, AP has acquired 118,000 acres of private land and leased 334,000 acres of public land, primarily from the federal government. The group’s goal is to eventually combine nearly 3.2 million acres of land and create the largest “fully functioning ecosystem” in the continental US as part of a conservation project.

But part of AP’s mission includes a plan to release wild bison onto purchased and leased properties in an effort to “re-wild” the land, a proposal Taylor alleged Friday violated the Grazing Act, a 1934 law. For grazing of private cattle. The Act was passed to ensure adequate food and livestock production throughout the country.

“Whether APR classifies its bison as conservation animals, non-production animals or wildlife, they are not livestock for purposes of laws providing for grazing operations,” the state’s challenge states.

A July 28 decision was issued by the BLM to green light bison grazing on an additional 63,500 acres of federal property.

Montana state officials and local ranchers argue that the bison grazing proposal would ultimately eliminate land that would otherwise be used for grazing cattle, deplete production and reduce the amount of land available for ranching.

“The BLM’s decision ignores the real concerns of rural communities and ranchers who rely on the land in favor of their high-minded attitude of wanting to turn northeastern Montana into a wildlife viewing shed for tourists,” Knudsen told Fox News Digital. “Farming is not an easy way of life, but Montana ranch families — including my own — are proud of their history and heritage, which is still a part of our state today.”

“As the American Prairie Reserve encroaches on more and more land here, it pushes out ranching communities, threatens our cattle industry, and ultimately increases the volatility of the world’s food supply,” Knudsen continued.

Montana has an approximately $4.72 billion agriculture industry, and its ranchers manage an inventory of 2.2 million head of cattle.

The BLM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.