Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen on Monday issued a formal letter opposing President Biden’s efforts to change Title IX protections.

In March 2021, Biden signed an executive order that planned to review Title IX regulations that previously prohibited sex-based discrimination in any school or educational program. By June 2022, the 50th anniversary of Title IX’s original enactment, the Biden administration proposed new rules that would “strengthen protections for LGBTQI+ students who face discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The proposed rules include a new focus on transgender student participation in sports, as well as new changes to former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ 2020 due process rules.

Several parent groups and political figures criticized the proposed changes, including Knudsen, who issued a new multi-state letter against the administration.

“For the first time in history, the sexual harassment statutes under Title IX were codified into law. The Department has not presented sufficient evidence that changes to the current Title IX system are necessary. In many instances, moreover, the Department’s proposed rule conflicts with the text, purpose, and long-term interpretation of Title IX. . . It also negatively affects freedom of speech, academic freedom and campus life,” the letter read.

In April, Knudsen led 14 states to threaten legal action against the Biden administration over its proposal to change Title IX rules regarding women’s sports. Knudsen’s letter highlights similar concerns regarding the potential danger to female athletes.

“In turn, the department’s definition of discrimination would discriminate against female athletes by denying them equal athletic opportunities and endangering their safety. Forcing female athletes to compete against male athletes is unfair and ignores science. The biological differences between men and women mean girls and women compete against biological men. This puts women and girls at a greater risk of injury when competing against biological males in contact and combat sports,” the letter said.

Monday also marked the final day of the public comment period for Biden’s Title IX proposals. As of Sunday, the proposals had received a record-number of comments, with more than 184,000 responses, many critical of potential outcomes.

“The inclusion of gender identity in the proposed rule’s definition of sex discrimination would harm students and violate Title IX. Single-sex spaces, such as bathrooms and locker rooms, are important for maintaining physical privacy and personal dignity for students. Members of the opposite sex. This is especially true for young women. will be difficult because, in addition to loss of privacy and dignity, girls and women are vulnerable to sexual harassment in intimate spaces and assaults by boys and men,” Knudsen wrote.

The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) was one of several groups that attacked the new proposals, particularly their attempts to circumvent parental rights.

“Even more dangerous, this proposed rule would force schools to teach children in gender identity theories that are heavy on political power and light on scientific confirmation. It would require everyone in the school environment to accept that being a boy, a girl, both, or neither is just a matter of subjective identity. Under the proposed rules, schools would have to treat any suspicion of ‘gender identity’ as discrimination/harassment, which would effectively override parents’ fundamental rights to raise their own children with reason, morality and belief,” explained Knudsen.

The attorney general also attacked proposals to roll back due process rules that many fear could limit the accused’s right to defend himself.

“Consequently, due process protections are an important part of Title IX. A fair complaint process benefits both complainants and respondents, as well as recipients. Both parties benefit from equal opportunities to participate by presenting their own views on the allegations. A process designed to reach factually accurate results. Everyone benefits. The grievance procedure prescribed in the current regulations provides a fair process rooted in due process protections that improve the accuracy and validity of the outcome to the benefit of both parties. Any Title IX grievance procedure mandated by the Department must adhere to due process guarantees as well as fundamental fairness,” the letter stated. has done

For comments on the new Title IX proposals, U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights Assistant Secretary Catherine E. Lamon released the following statement to Fox News Digital:

“We appreciate each commenter taking the time to share their views on the Department’s proposed revisions to the Title IX regulations. We look forward to reviewing each comment to inform the development of the final regulations. The promise of Title IX remains. More than five decades have passed and the Department has remained fully and impartially Committed to implementation.”