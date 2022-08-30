New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The sole surviving member of The Monkees sued the FBI, Mickey DolenzFor any records relating to him, his deceased band mates or the band.

Dolenz, whose full name is George Michael Dolenz Jr., filed a civil motion against the Department of Justice, citing the Freedom of Information Act.

There are monkeys Investigated by the FBI Twice, once in 1967 for engaging in anti-Vietnam war activities and the other time any information was completely redacted.

Along with the rock band, there are four men show of the same name.

Monkeys announce farewell tour dates with surviving members

Dolenz and Mike Nesmith were interrogated by the FBI bureau in Los Angeles. Davy Jones And Peter TorkWriting, “Sublime messages are portrayed on the screen, the opinion of which [redacted] Established ‘Leftist innovations of a political nature’. These messages and images included riots in Berkeley, anti-US messages on the war in Vietnam, race riots in Selma, Alabama, and similar messages that received an unfavorable response from audiences.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

While it’s not clear why Dolenz decided to file the lawsuit, in legal documents obtained by Rolling Stone, the plaintiff’s filing reads, “Mr. Dolenz has the ability to widely disseminate information and use information obtained through his request. In an original work, particularly an indecent film, documentary or book.” .”

After Nesmith’s death in December 2021, Dolenz, 77, is the last surviving monkey.

The Monkees were nominated for a Grammy Award, but never took home one. They won an Emmy Award for their television show in 1967.

Click here to get the Fox News app