Only monkeys Surviving group members, Mikey Dolenz has filed a lawsuit against the FBI for any records involving him, his late bandmates, or the band.

According to the complaint filed by Dolenz, the Monkeys were investigated by the FBI for alleged anti-Vietnam War activities in connection with a concert in 1967 in which they flashed pictures and messages protesting the conflict.

Dolenz and his late bandmates Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones and Peter Tork were also investigated in another case, which was amended, the complaint said.

A portion of the FBI file on the band was released to the public a decade ago, but Dolenz, now 77, wants to see the entire case file.

“References to the band appear in two places in FBI files: a 1967 Los Angeles Field Office memorandum and another document on anti-Vietnam war activities that were completely redacted,” The The FBI website says

