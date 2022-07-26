New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As the monkeypox virus becomes a health concern that Americans are hearing more and more about, what are some of the best practices for preventing the virus — and is it time to worry?

Fox News Digital spoke Monday with Fox News contributor Dr. Mark Siegel, a physician and professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City, about the monkeypox virus.

Although the rash is “painful” and “scarring,” the virus is usually not serious, he said.

Who declared monkeypox as a global health emergency?

Dr. Siegel said no one should “panic” as many people have done with the COVID pandemic.

“I think it’s hard to avoid,” Dr. Siegel said of monkeypox. “I would say to be aware of close contact with people who have the rash.”

Saying that health officials still believe “it’s primarily in the community of men who have sex with men,” Siegel shared that their “main focus” is currently.

Dr. Siegel emphasized, “Given the difficulty of the spread of this thing, it’s not like another Covid.”

“I am calling for emergency use authorization for TPOXX [an anti-viral drug]It works,” says Dr. Siegel. “But you can’t get it now unless you sign up for the protocol first.”

There are two vaccines for monkeypox, “one is the old live virus vaccine — it’s like the smallpox vaccine I had as a kid,” Siegel said.

“Monkeypox is not like another Covid.”

“It has a national stockpile that is over 100 million doses,” he explained.

“But the problem with that is that we don’t want to give it unless we have a massive outbreak because it’s a live virus vaccine” — and that “has side effects.”

There is also an “inactivated” vaccine called JYANNEOS. “That’s the way to go,” said Dr. Siegel.

The doctor believes a warning from health professionals to the gay community is in order, along with advice to keep calm.

“Again, we don’t need to panic, treating it like Covid,” Dr. Siegel said.

“I’m more concerned about sexual transmission at this point,” he said.

Below is some key information and “best practices” when it comes to monkeypox so that everyone can protect themselves as much as possible.

What is monkeypox?

“Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus, the virus that causes smallpox, belongs to the same family of viruses as the variola virus,” the CDC says on its website.

Symptoms of monkeypox are milder than those of smallpox — and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

The CDC says the virus is not related to chickenpox.

Monkeypox was discovered in 1958, when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in monkeys kept for research.

Why is it called Monkeypox?

Despite its name, the origin of the disease is unknown. However, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) can harbor the virus and infect people, the CDC says on its website.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Symptoms of monkeypox include headache, muscle aches, fatigue, fever, back pain, swollen lymph nodes and chills — and, within one to three days, a rash and bruising, according to the CDC.

What preventive measures can you take against monkeypox?

The CDC shares several healthy steps we can all take to limit disease contact and transmission.

Among these tips: Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have hives.

"I have COVID fatigue, but I also have common-sense habits that I've learned from it, which I will carry on. Wash your hands, practice healthy distancing, and improve your housekeeping practices — at home and at work."

Do not touch the rash or scabs on anyone with monkeypox.

Do not share eating utensils, plates or cups with someone who has the virus.

Do not handle or touch bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water – or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

If you are in Central and West Africa, avoid contact with animals that can spread the virus. They are usually rodents and primates.

Also, avoid sick or dead animals as well as bedding or anything else they may have touched, the CDC states.

What if you have monkey disease?

Stay home alone. Very close personal contact is another reason why the virus spreads so quickly.

If you have an active rash or other symptoms, “stay in a separate room or area away from people or pets you live with when possible,” the CDC states.

“I’m going to continue my COVID protocols to stay safe from monkeypox,” the human resources specialist from Kensington, Maryland — who recently recovered from COVID — told Fox News Digital after she heard about the CDC’s best practices.

“I have COVID fatigue, but I also have common sense habits that I’ve gotten from it, and I’ll carry on,” she said.

“Wash your hands, maintain healthy distances and increase your housekeeping practices – at home and at work.”