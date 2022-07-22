Monkeypox virus may become established as new STD in US

NEW YORK (AP) — An outbreak of monkeypox in the US It may indicate a new sexually transmitted disease, but some health officials say the virus that causes pimple-like bumps can be contained before it becomes firmly established.

Experts disagree on the potential course of the disease, with some fearing it could become so widespread that it could become a persistent STD like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV.

But no one knows for sure, and some tests and vaccines can still stop the spread.

More than 2,400 US cases have been reported so far as part of an international outbreak It came out two months ago.

Health officials are unable to say how fast the virus is spreading. They have only limited information about people who have been diagnosed, and they don’t know how many infected people may unknowingly spread the virus.

They also don’t know how well vaccines and treatments are working. One obstacle: Federal health officials lack the authority to collect and connect information about who has been infected and who has been vaccinated.

Advertisement

With such big question marks, estimates of how big the US outbreak will be this summer vary widely, from 13,000 to perhaps 10 times that.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The government’s response is getting stronger every day and the vaccine supply will increase soon, he said.

“I think we still have a chance to have it,” Walensky told The Associated Press.

Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, where people are infected by the bite of rodents or small animals. It usually does not spread easily among people.

But this year more than 15,000 cases have been reported in countries that have not historically seen the disease. In the US and Europe, the majority of infections have occurred in men who have sex with men, although health officials stress that anyone can contract the virus.

health New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade White House tries to turn Biden’s COVID into ‘teachable moment’ The EU drug regulator recommends clearing the vaccine for monkeypox CVS requires certification on drugs with possible abortion use

It is spread primarily through skin-to-skin contact, but can also spread through linens used by people with monkeypox. Although it moves through the population as a sexually transmitted disease, officials are looking for other types of outbreaks that could spread the spread.

Symptoms include fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and lumps on body parts. The illness is relatively mild in most men and no one has died in the US, but people can be contagious for weeks and the lesions can be very painful.

When monkeypox emerged, public health officials had reason to believe they could control it.

The tell-tale bumps should have made infections easier to spot. And because the virus spreads through close personal contact, officials thought its spread could be reliably traced by interviewing infected people and asking who they had been in close contact with.

It didn’t turn out that easy.

Because monkeypox is so rare in the US, many infected men — and their doctors — may have attributed their rash to some other cause.

Advertisement

Contact tracing is often resisted by infected men who say they don’t know the names of all the people they’ve had sex with. Some reported having multiple sexual interactions with strangers.

That didn’t help local health departments already burdened by COVID-19 and many other diseases, now resources had to be found to undertake intensive contact-tracing work on monkeypox.

Indeed, some local health officials have stopped expecting much from contact tracing.

There’s another reason for optimism: The US government already has a vaccine. A two-dose regimen called Jynneos was licensed in the US in 2019 and was recommended last year as a tool against monkeypox.

When the outbreak was first identified in May, US officials had only 2,000 doses available. The government distributed them but limited the shots to people identified by public health investigations as having been recently exposed to the virus.

Late last month, as more doses became available, the CDC began recommending that people who self-identify as infected receive the shots.

Demand is outstripping supply, with clinics in some cities running out of vaccine doses fast and health officials across the country saying they don’t have enough.

Advertisement

That’s changing, Walensky said. As of this week, the government has distributed more than 191,000 doses and is ready to send 160,000 more. About 780,000 doses will be available by next week.

Once current demand is satisfied, the government will consider expanding vaccination efforts.

The CDC believes 1.5 million US men are at high risk for the infection.

The test has also expanded. More than 70,000 people could be tested each week, far exceeding current demand, Walensky said. She said the government has launched a campaign to educate doctors and gay and bisexual men about the disease.

Donal Bisanzio, a researcher at RTI International, believes US health officials can control the outbreak before it becomes an epidemic.

But he also said that it is not the end. New cases may emerge when Americans are infected by people in other countries where monkeypox is endemic.

Walensky agrees that such a scenario is a possibility. “If we don’t have it worldwide, we always have fires from travelers,” she said.

Shawn Kiernan of the Fairfax County Health Department in Virginia said there is tentative reason for optimism because the outbreak so far has been concentrated in a single group — men who have sex with men.

Advertisement

Kiernan, chief of the department’s communicable disease division, said the spread of the virus among heterosexuals is a “tipping point” that occurs before it is widely recognized.

Spillover among heterosexuals is only a matter of time, said Dr. Edward Hook III, professor emeritus of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

If monkeypox becomes an endemic sexually transmitted disease, it will pose yet another challenge to health departments and doctors already struggling to keep up with existing STDs.

Such work has long been underfunded and understaffed, and much has been put on hold during the pandemic. While HIV and syphilis are prioritized, work on common infections like chlamydia and gonorrhea is “counting cases and that’s about it,” Kiernan said.

Over the years, cases of gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis have been on the rise.

“By and large,” Hook says, doctors “do a shoddy job of taking sexual histories, questioning and identifying their patients as sexual beings.”

___

Associated Press writer Johnny Harr in San Francisco contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. AP is solely responsible for all content.