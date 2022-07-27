New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

US health regulators confirmed on Wednesday that 800,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine will soon be available for distribution.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after the Food and Drug Administration said it had completed required inspections at the Bavarian Nordic facility in Denmark, where the company fills vials of the vaccine.

“In light of an evolving public health need, FDA has facilitated the shipment of previously manufactured doses to the US so they are ready to be distributed once manufacturing changes are approved,” the FDA said on Twitter after confirming the approval was finalized.

The United States has already sent more than 310,000 doses of the Zynnaeus vaccine to state and local health departments. But clinics in San Francisco, New York and other major cities say they still don’t have enough shots to meet demand.

The head of the US Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday that officials would announce more allocations on Thursday.

The monkeypox virus is spread primarily through skin-on-skin contact, but it can also be spread by touching linen used by someone who is infected. Most cases are reported in men who have sex with men.

People with monkeypox may experience fever, body aches, chills, and fatigue. Many people develop zit-like bumps on their body.

Previously shipped doses came from a separate facility in Denmark that already had FDA clearance. Another 786,000 doses made at the newly opened Bavarian Nordic facility await US certification announced Wednesday.

FDA requires inspections of all vaccine manufacturing plants to ensure safety, sterility, and consistency of product.

US officials announced orders this month for 5 million doses, but most of them may not arrive until next year.

Officials have recommended giving shots to people known or suspected to have been exposed to monkeypox in the previous two weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.