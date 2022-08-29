Monkeypox vaccine policy shifts lead to more supplies for some, barriers for others

Some say the shift has increased their vaccine supply, helping them meet increased demand for the Genios monkeypox vaccine. Others reported a hitch — the new method allows five small doses of vaccine to be extracted from a single vial, but they have only been able to extract four.

Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, wrote in an email to CNN that the situation “varies geographically.”

About three-quarters of jurisdictions in the United States have switched to using the intradermal method of administering the monkeypox vaccine, Bob Fenton, the White House’s national monkeypox response coordinator, said at a briefing Friday.

“To date, 75% of jurisdictions already implement intradermal administration of the vaccine, and another 20% are working toward that direction,” Fenton said.

Hannan shared similar results in her email to CNN, based on a recent survey of vaccination managers. “Has your jurisdiction enacted an intradermal vaccination policy?” When asked, 74% of survey respondents said yes, 3% said no, and 24% said “somewhat.”

So far, the US Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response has 1.1 million vials Bavarian Nordic’s Gyneos monkeypox vaccine is available free of charge to jurisdictions to support monkeypox response efforts.

In early August, the US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization that allows healthcare providers to access these options. Administering Jynneos monkeypox vaccine intradermally That is, between the skin layers, under the skin or in the subcutaneous fatty layer, which was the typical method of vaccination.

Administering the vaccine intradermally requires a fifth of the dose required for subcutaneous injection, allowing providers to receive a maximum of five doses from a standard one-dose vial.

President of the College of American Pathologists Dr. Emily Volk told CNN, “It’s a little early to say how supply will help meet demand, but I think logically you use less vaccine per person.”

“It’s a dose-sparing approach, so the doses that we have to use are usable for a lot more people. So that’s very positive for me and I’m really glad that the public health community is thinking outside the box,” she said. “Making more vaccines also takes time.”

More people are eligible for the vaccine

San Francisco, New York City, Fairfax County in Virginia, Cook County in Illinois, and Dallas County in Texas are some of the cities and counties with high numbers of monkeypox cases that have switched to intradermal vaccination.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health wrote in an emailed statement to CNN that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Health have issued guidance on how to switch to the intradermal technique “as a safe and effective way to vaccinate more people, as well as receive additional vaccine allocations.” needs to be done.”

The statement said that switching to the new technique “takes time.”

After New York City adopted a new intradermal vaccination policy last week, it announced it will provide more than 12,000 new appointments for people eligible for vaccination who have not yet received their first dose.

“As we continue to see federal supply shortages of monkeypox vaccines, we must adapt to provide a variety of options to those who are eligible for the vaccine and to do so in an equitable manner,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said. A news release said in part last week.

In most places, the monkeypox vaccine is available to those considered to be at high risk of exposure to the virus, including men who have sex with men.

But in the state of Virginia, Vaccine eligibility was increased This includes all people of any sexual orientation or gender who have had anonymous or multiple sexual partners as eligible to receive monkeypox vaccine in the past week and now.

The intradermal, or ID, method of administering the vaccine is expected to help provide monkeypox vaccination to this broader group of eligible people, Fairfax County Health Department spokeswoman Lucy Caldwell wrote in an email to CNN.

The Virginia Department of Health has “expanded eligibility so we anticipate there may be additional demand; the ID method will help us meet demand,” Caldwell wrote.

Expanded eligibility was announced last Monday, and people immunized by intradermal injection began Wednesday.

‘We now have more vaccine available’

In Dallas County, Monkeypox vaccination eligibility was extended Inclusion of adults who have been diagnosed with HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, or early syphilis in the past 12 months, or who are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis.

The county also switched to an intradermal injection strategy — and in counties where supply previously couldn’t keep up with demand, demand for vaccinations is now declining and supply appears to have improved.

“We have more vaccines available now. We’ve increased the criteria, and the calls are going down a little bit. So, we now have more appointments available,” said Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said. CNN.

“They don’t all get paid,” he said of vaccination visits. “We have more no-shows.”

Huang added that he was not surprised by the small decline in demand, because like most vaccination campaigns, there is an immediate high demand from people to receive the vaccine, and then that demand declines over time.

“We’ve seen this before, even with Covid vaccines, of course,” Huang said.

“Initially, you get the people who really want it and then there are people who are not so keen to get it who may still be at high risk. So, it’s kind of a fluctuation between supply and demand,” he said. “Now that we have more doses available—and again, with five doses per vial—this makes it clear how many people can be fed with each vial.”

But some local health officials have reported not being able to extract five doses per vial.

Getting all five doses

Dr. Sharon Welbel, an infectious disease physician and director of hospital epidemiology and infection control systems at Cook County Health in Illinois, told CNN that she has been meeting with public health officials in other cities who say they are not competent. to extract five doses from a vial, but she said each of her vaccinators has managed to extract five doses from each vial.

“So far, we’ve been able to get five doses,” Welbel told CNN.

In some other regions, such as Fairfax County in Virginia, vaccine administrators were unable to remove all five doses.

“Our staff has been trained and is receiving 4-5 doses from a vial (so far). Most commonly, 4,” Caldwell wrote in her email about Fairfax County.

“To reduce wastage, we are managing our visits at our health department district office by a factor of 4, to match the expected doses from one vial. In our larger vaccine clinics, we are managing the number of open vials. This is a significant wastage at the end of the clinic day,” she said. wrote

Once a vial of Jynneos monkeypox vaccine is punctured, it expires after eight hours and must be discarded. FDA’s emergency use authorization

“We are also communicating with partners to whom we redistribute vaccines to encourage approaches to managing their visits that will reduce potential wastage,” Caldwell wrote.

Overall, switching to an intradermal injection method is “stretching supply,” but not every vial is. Five doses are obtained, wrote Hannan of the Association of Immunization Administrators, who has heard that most vaccine administrators are drawing about three to five doses per vial.

“Changing how the vaccine is administered and removed from the vial is not an easy task. Getting the 5 doses requires the right needles and some experience,” she wrote.

The CDC is aware that providers may not be able to draw all five doses from the vial and dispense accordingly, agency director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a White House briefing on Friday.

“These vials can contain five doses,” Walensky said, adding that the CDC recognizes that not all providers can get five doses from each vial.

“We also recognize that in some situations, they may only be able to use one dose from that vial, because it’s given to a child or someone with a keloid reaction,” she added. “We’ve created a buffer because we’re allocating and allocating that people are getting the doses they need, without making sure everyone gets five doses of the vial.”

Keloids are scars on the skin, which May occur after vaccination and is especially common in dark-skinned individuals with a family history.

‘Mitigating this 2022 outbreak’

Welbel told CNN that the shorter shot has given more people in the city of Chicago a chance to get vaccinated.

“One thing that I was particularly concerned about was the intradermal technique, because it’s not really a frequently used technique. So, I wanted to make sure that all of our health care providers who are going to give the vaccine are trained and really. They should have a competency meeting again. demanded that they show us that they know how to do it,” Welbel said.

Health care providers practiced on the simulation arms and did a good job, she said. For those who did not, people were not allowed to begin vaccination until they were comfortable with the new technique. For those who could not master the technique, Welbel said he would not give the shots.

The new intradermal strategy has been so successful, so quickly, Welbel said the city of Chicago has already been able to expand the population of who is eligible for the vaccine — similar to expanded eligibility in other large cities.

In Chicago, people who are now eligible for the monkeypox vaccine include those who have had close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox, regardless of sex, gender, or sexual orientation, or are sexually active bisexuals, gays and other men who have sex with men, and transgender people. There is no requirement that someone engage in “high risk behavior” to get the shot.

“What makes me really excited is that now we can give people pre-exposure prophylaxis. That’s how vaccines are often developed to prevent us from getting disease,” Welbel said. “I think the 2022 outbreak will be too big to slow down.”