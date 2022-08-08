New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Italy launched a vaccination campaign against monkeypox on Monday as the number of cases surged at a time when health officials were reporting a worldwide vaccine shortage.

According to the Ministry of Health, 545 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Italy. Its vaccination campaign began more than a month after other countries that have seen high numbers of cases, including the United States, Britain and Spain.

The first doses will be administered at Spallanzani Hospital in Rome, the hospital said in a statement.

Vaccines and treatments are scarce, and the disease is often left to the historically underfunded sexual health clinics to manage.

Spallanjani said that already 200 people will be vaccinated from Monday and there are 600 requests for bookings.

The hospital said it uses Jinneos (MVA-BN), a smallpox vaccine manufactured by Bavarian Nordic and approved by the European Medicines Agency for protection against monkeys.

On Thursday, vaccinations will also begin in Milan, Italy’s financial capital.

The virus is spreading mostly among gay and bisexual men in the current outbreak, which began outside endemic countries in May. Monkeypox is spread primarily through close contact, causes pus-filled sores and flu-like symptoms, and is rarely fatal. According to a Reuters tracker, there are now 26,500 cases worldwide outside the countries where it normally spreads.

In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern”, its highest alert level.

Following the WHO’s action, the United States – which now has the highest number of cases in the world – declared monkeypox a public health emergency on August 4.

The Italian health ministry said gay, bisexual, transgender people who have recently had sex with multiple partners, who have recently had a sexually transmitted infection or who have used chemical drugs during sex are eligible for the vaccine. Hospital staff dealing with monkeypox cases are also eligible.

The first case in Italy was reported on May 20, 2022. There are no current plans for mass vaccinations.

The Lazio region around Rome received 1,200 doses of the vaccine, Lombardy 2,000, Emilia-Romagna 600 and Veneto around Venice 400.