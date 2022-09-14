Monkeypox outbreaks are on the decline in the US, but health leaders say serious challenges remain





CNN

New monkeypox cases in the United States have been steadily declining in recent weeks, with cases reported in the first week of September halved from their peak a month earlier.

But the recent death of a Los Angeles County resident — the first attributed to monkeypox in the U.S. — is a sad reminder that the outbreak is ongoing and the dangers remain.

“There is some hope around a reduction in the level of these cases. No one should be comforted by this outbreak,” David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, said at a briefing Tuesday.

“We still need to increase our efforts to respond to this outbreak. And there are many, many data questions, clinical care questions, research questions that need to be answered about this unusual outbreak of a virus known for decades that is presenting itself in a very different way in the United States.

Deaths from monkeypox are extremely rare and often affect infants, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems such as those with HIV. This year, the World Health Organization Dr is reported 22 deaths out of about 58,000 cases. About 22,000 of those cases have been reported in the US.

“Back in July, the CDC estimated that it took eight days for cases to double nationwide. By mid-August, the doubling rate was 25 days, showing encouraging signs of progress,” said White House Assistant Monkeypox Response Coordinator Dr. Demetre Daskalakis said last week.

But Harvey and other public health leaders warned Tuesday that the people on the front lines of the response — local health departments, epidemiologists and clinics dealing with sexually transmitted infections — don’t have enough resources to ensure continued improvement.

And there is a “very important immunocompromised population in the United States” who will be at high risk if the outbreak continues, Dr. Cesar Arias, board member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and chief of infectious diseases at Houston Methodist Hospital, said at the briefing.

Other key areas of concern cited by U.S. public health leaders at Tuesday’s briefing include uneven vaccination, access to testing and incomplete surveillance data.

He urged Congress to immediately provide significant funding to address the outbreak, defending the Biden administration’s request that the next government funding bill allocate nearly $4 billion in funding for the monkeypox response, with “one of the four critical needs” support. Ukraine, for the COVID-19 response and natural disaster recovery.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Dr. The push for funding comes a day before federal leaders – including Anthony Fauci – are scheduled to speak to the Senate Committee on Health, Education. , Labor and Pensions on the Federal Response to the Monkeypox Outbreak.

Public health leaders attribute the slow rate of new cases to vaccinations and behavioral changes among those most at risk. Men who have sex with men are disproportionately affected in the prevalence and account for about half Reported Taking steps to protect themselves and their partners, according to the CDC.

But to continue the promising trend, continued work and investment are needed — especially in reaching underrepresented groups, health leaders say.

“In many ways it has been an early and easy task. Now, local health departments need to be more creative, reaching deeper into their communities with messaging, education, vaccines, testing and treatment,” said Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials.

data The CDC shows that people of color make up a disproportionate share of cases but are underrepresented among vaccinated people.

According to a CNN analysis by the CDC, more than half of new monkeypox cases in the past two months have been among blacks and Hispanics, but only a third of the first doses of the vaccine went to individuals in these groups. data.

The White House monkeypox response team pointed to these disparities last month and highlighted efforts to offer vaccinations at mass events and festivals as a strategy to combat them.

“As the supply of vaccines increases, I think we have a new opportunity in policy that is getting vaccines to people instead of people trying to find them,” he said. Daskalakis said.

Last week, Daskalakis reported that case rates were declining in some parts of the country, including New York, Texas, California and Illinois.

But local public health leaders stressed the need for a broader approach.

“We can’t take our foot off the gas because big cities have the means to have a strong response, which allows small rural communities to fend for themselves,” Harvey said.