Monkeypox is spreading faster than data about it, hampering mitigation efforts

“This is a new and really fast-moving outbreak, and I think there are some challenges around having a smooth and efficient way to send data across jurisdictions,” said Janet Hamilton, executive director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Director of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists.

The CDC recently shared the first public look at monkeypox case demographics, which showed that the majority of cases are among men who have sex with men, with a median age of 36 years.

But the agency has detailed information on only about half of the reported cases, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Monkeypox is now a reportable disease, meaning public health departments work with local health care providers to collect information about people diagnosed and how they got sick. But it’s still completely voluntary for states to share monkeypox data with the CDC.

CNN contacted health departments in all 50 states; 29 responses, and that’s all He said he is committed to sharing case data with the CDC. Some, however, said they were collecting more information than they were sharing.

As the US faces yet another public health challenge amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Wallensky said she was “shocked” by “how little authority we have at the CDC” to receive data.

“We want to get as much information and informed decisions to the American people as possible. And yet, as we were for Covid, we’re really challenged again that the agency doesn’t have the authority to get us that data. We’re working on that right now,” she said in Washington on Friday. said in a conversation with the Post.

For example, Walensky said, the CDC has no data on who has been vaccinated for monkeypox and does not yet have the authority to collect that data.

The only publicly shared data is on monkeypox vaccines Weekly updates How many doses have been distributed to each state from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Last month, the CDC shared an initial draft of a data use agreement with states and other jurisdictions, essentially an agreement that would expand the agency’s access to data that states collect.

After soliciting feedback from states, the CDC shared a revised version of the agreement that focused only on vaccine administration data. States are reviewing the document and some have signed it.

The latest version of the data use agreement “contains the same requirements and infrastructure that states already use for reporting COVID-19 vaccine data,” according to the CDC.

Monkeypox is not yet a public health emergency in the US

But so far, monkeypox has not been declared a public health emergency in the United States. US health officials said over the weekend that the United States was still assessing the situation. US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement on Saturday that the US is “committed to accelerating our response in the coming days.”

U.S. declarations of public health emergencies may lead to an official requirement to report some data, but it is more often used to move funds, Hamilton said.

Although the public health emergency for COVID-19 led to reporting requirements for health care facilities such as hospitals, the same was not true for states and public health.

“Health departments have a vested interest in providing agency data,” Hamilton said. “The public health system needs and wants to submit data.”

Even if motivated, the infrastructure to do so can make the process challenging.

“We would like to have a routine, standardized process — even as new diseases and conditions emerge — that has a way to automatically send at least core data through the state’s reportable disease system,” Hamilton said. “But it doesn’t exist in the current infrastructure.”

Instead, it’s a “highly manual process” in which, for each case, states have to either manually enter all the information or upload a file into the system that looks like it might miss some fields.

With monkeypox, for example, evidence suggests that it is spread primarily through prolonged physical contact, such as sexual intercourse. People who have been tested for the virus may be more willing to give their doctor a range of how many sexual partners they have had. But if the surveillance database requires a specific number for that query, categorical data collected by a physician or health department upon submission of a case report may not be included.

Data modernization at the CDC has been underfunded, Hamilton said.

“2020, believe it or not, was the first year the agency received appropriations for a more integrated approach to managing surveillance data. And of course, because of the pandemic, they were right.”

‘We don’t have enough detailed case data’

Overall, the lack of data is hampering efforts to predict the trajectory of monkeypox outbreaks.

“Right now we don’t have enough detailed case data to develop strong predictions,” a CDC spokeswoman said.

CDC’s new Forecasting and Eruption Analysis Center which formally launched this spring, is “working to better understand monkeypox outbreaks,” including how to best tailor interventions such as vaccines.

“We anticipate that we will be able to share estimates as the outbreak progresses,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the vaccine supply is insufficient to meet demand — and covers only a fraction of the population recommended by the CDC.

Cases are often underestimated.

Walensky said she expects an increase in cases in the coming weeks for three main reasons: a streamlined reporting form that makes it faster and easier for states to report cases, an increase in testing as commercial labs begin offering tests, and recent exposure. Which will cause the symptoms to appear.

“We have work to do — here and internationally — and it’s true that we will likely see more cases of monkeypox in the near future, but it is possible to significantly reduce the number of cases and prevent current monkeypox outbreaks through education. Increased testing and access to vaccines – all top priorities We have made dramatic progress,” the CDC said in a statement to CNN.