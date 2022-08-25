Monkeypox is rare in children, but K-12 schools are preparing for possible cases

“Does every school in the country have a monkeypox policy? No. Most schools in the country have communicable disease policies and regulations,” Ng said.

“They’re going to continue to follow those infectious disease policies and regulations, and the CDC guidance is a layer on top of that. It’s information that they can review, consume and integrate as appropriate,” she said. “School nurses are aware of the guidance. And infectious disease protocols that were already in place remain in place.”

How a school is responding to a monkeypox case

On Tuesday, the Announced Newton County School System in Georgia A student at Mansfield Elementary School was reported to have tested positive for the monkeypox virus, and another student at Flint Hill Elementary School was being tested.

“School district officials notified parents at both schools via school messenger calls this afternoon, and parents of students considered close contacts according to CDC criteria will receive separate communications advising them of next steps,” the school system announced in a statement Tuesday.

“NCSS facilities staff will thoroughly clean and disinfect classrooms and other areas at both schools this afternoon to ensure a continued safe and healthy learning and work environment for students and staff.”

The CDC states in its guidance that if a person with monkeypox is in a school or child care setting, “the setting should follow their daily operational guidelines to reduce transmission of infectious diseases and add improved sanitation and disinfection,” as well as support them. Local health departments will conduct contact tracing and provide information to staff members, volunteers, students and parents on how to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Schools will continue to practice their cleaning and disinfection practices and they just need to be mindful of encouraging staff and students in the community, in general, to continue good hygiene,” said Ng. “People are always welcome to continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of germs and just remember that if you have a child or anyone with symptoms, stay home.”

How is monkeypox spread?

Classrooms can be “germ environments,” said Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officers.

“Because of the mode of transmission, the virus is spreading slowly through contacts and now we are seeing cases in children,” she said.

The Monkeypox virus can spread Through close personal contact, such as skin-to-skin contact, monkeypox rash or scabies from an infected person, or direct contact with their respiratory secretions. Although the risk is low, there is some chance of the virus spreading from contaminated items or surfaces such as clothing, bedding, or towels that were used by someone with monkeypox.

“And in pre-school, that’s a breeding ground for that kind of infectious spread. So, they’re relevant because, in schools, it’s hard to lock down the virus without introducing more mitigation measures,” Freeman said. “Basic cleaning is recommended right now, but when you have an outbreak at school, you want to do deep cleaning and put other recommendations in place to limit touching, hugging and what kids do.”

The CDC’s guidance for schools and child care centers states that monkeypox vaccination is recommended for people who have been exposed to the virus but that “widespread vaccination for monkeypox is not required among children or staff in K-12 schools or early childhood settings.”

Donna Mazick, Executive Director National Association of School Nurses In an email to CNN on Wednesday, the CDC called the guidance “helpful.”

“CDC guidance on monkeypox for schools is helpful. Additionally, CDC is closely monitoring the spread of monkeypox and updates will be shared,” Mazick wrote. “School nurses stay updated on CDC information about monkeypox and other infectious diseases. School nurses communicate with local and state health authorities.”

She added that parents should keep children home if they have a fever and rash, and if they suspect their child has monkeypox, talk to their child’s doctor.

“Know that many illnesses can cause a fever and rash,” Mazick wrote, “and avoid blaming or excluding children based on fear.”

According to the CDC, children or staff exposed to a person with monkeypox “do not need to be excluded from an educational setting in most cases,” but in some cases, if contact tracing is not possible and the degree of exposure is high, the person’s participation in certain activities may be limited.

“Activities that involve prolonged skin-to-skin contact are at higher risk. Children involved in wrestling or playing football, for example, are at greater risk than those involved in cross-country running or swimming. This does not mean that children should not” Don’t participate in contact sports. Again, the incidence of monkeypox in children is currently low enough that it shouldn’t be a major concern,” said CNN medical analyst Dr. Lena Wayne, an emergency physician and professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

“Some students at school are sexually active,” Wayne told CNN . “My concern would be for those students, especially those who have multiple partners or are involved in sexual encounters with people they don’t know well, because monkeypox is primarily spread.”

‘I don’t care’

Overall, U.S. children and young teenagers are not very infected with monkeypox.

“I’m not worried about my two young sons, ages 2 and 5, getting monkeypox because, so far, it hasn’t been transmitted to children in the United States,” Wayne said.

“There have been two separate reports of children with monkeypox, but no reports of children infecting each other. The incidence of monkeypox in children is so low right now that I’m not worried about my children spreading it while they’re in preschool and kindergarten,” Wayne said. “This may change if there are outbreaks in children, but so far we haven’t seen that.”

Since the monkeypox outbreak began in May, most cases have been reported among men who have sex with men. But Doctors emphasize that it is not classified as a sexually transmitted disease And anyone can catch the virus through close skin-to-skin contact. In the case of children, according to the CDC, this can include “holding, cuddling, feeding, as well as sharing items such as towels, bedding, cups, and utensils.”

“Major changes in school/child care program practices are not needed,” wrote Mazick of the National Association of School Nurses. “If a school student or adult is diagnosed with monkeypox, schools follow public health recommendations for care and close contact.”