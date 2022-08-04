New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

India’s monkey population rose as the number of monkeypox cases rose to nine on Wednesday after a 31-year-old woman in New Delhi tested positive for the virus.

Monkeypox causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. Nearly 60 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks, with confirmed cases exceeding 10,000

Five cases have been reported in India’s southern state of Kerala, with four positive patients in the Indian capital, media reports said.

The country confirmed its first monkeypox death on Monday (August 01), a young man in the southern state of Kerala, only the fourth to die from the disease in the current outbreak.

“We have received 12 (monkeypox) samples from different states. We have received samples from neighboring areas of Delhi, Haryana, Himachal (Pradesh), Bihar and UP (Uttar Pradesh). Out of these 12, two have tested positive and both of them are from Delhi,” All India said. Dr Lalit Dar, Professor, Department of Microbiology, Institute of Medical Sciences, said.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency on July 23.

Monkeypox virus causes a disease with less severe symptoms than smallpox and occurs mainly in Central and West Africa. This disease is transmitted from animals to humans.

Human-to-human transmission occurs through bodily fluids, wounds on the skin, or internal mucosal surfaces such as in the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets, and contaminated objects.

The outbreak comes at a time when India is also witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases, with 19,893 new cases and 53 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.