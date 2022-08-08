New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The United States last week declared monkeypox a public health emergency in an effort to ramp up the US response to contain the outbreak.

The virus is most prevalent among gay and bisexual men, but experts say the disease could spread to other populations, especially due to a lack of a vaccine. Monkeypox is spread by pus-filled sores and is rarely fatal.

Now US experts believe that the status of monkey disease and some other populations may be at risk:

Monkeypox: What you must know about the virus – and how to protect yourself

Who gets monkeypox now?

Last month, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global public health emergency. So far, 26,500 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 80 countries where the virus is not endemic, according to a Reuters tally.

According to a technical report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, 99.1% of US monkeypox cases occurred in persons assigned male at birth as of July 25. Among male patients, 99% reported having sex with other men.

About 38% of cases occurred in white, non-Hispanic males. Another 26% were among black men and 32% among Hispanic men.

The pattern of sexual transmission in men is not typical. In Africa, where monkeypox has been endemic since the 1970s, 60% of cases occur in men and 40% in women.

One reason is that the virus “transmits very efficiently through anal intercourse and, to a lesser extent, oral sex,” said Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease epidemiologist and editor-at-large at Kaiser Health News.

Who else is at risk?

Although the current explosion of cases has occurred among men, experts say there is no biological reason for the virus to be more prevalent in the community of men who have sex with men.

“We know for sure that it spreads to family members and to other non-male partners that people have,” said Dr. Jay Verma, director of the Cornell Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response. The virus can also be spread through massage parlors or spas, he said.

The real question is whether spread in those groups is as efficient as spread in intimate sexual networks of men who have sex with men.

Who declared monkeypox as a global health emergency?

Experts point to the way HIV spreads as to where the virus will go next.

“My greatest fear is that as we try to contain this, it will seep out along the cracks in our social geography and go where HIV is, and it will go into communities of color in the rural South,” said Dr. Greg Gonsalves. Associate Professor of Epidemiology at Yale University and a prominent HIV/AIDS activist.

They are places with limited infrastructure for testing, vaccination and treatment.

Gounder is particularly concerned about the epidemic among blacks, who account for the largest share of new HIV infections in the United States and already have significantly higher rates of maternal complications and mortality.

Who else might be at risk?

Other at-risk settings include college dormitories, health clubs, and sports teams.

Gounder knows of some sports leagues that are preparing for possible infections, noting that sports like wrestling involve close skin-to-skin contact.

According to the CDC, wrestling, football, rugby and other sports teams have had outbreaks of the superbug MRSA in the past.

“I think it’s something we need to think about and prepare for,” she said.

Employers should also start preparing. Some theaters in New York, for example, are considering how to protect their workers from monkeypox infections through contact with shared costumes, Gounder said.

What to do if you get monkeypox: symptoms, vaccinations and treatments

“We’re still at the beginning of it, but I’m encouraged that some are already thinking about it.”