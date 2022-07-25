New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Monkeypox “has a variety of mechanisms for transmission,” Dr. Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, noted Sunday.

Rimoin, who said he has studied the virus for two decades in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), described how it spreads a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that an international monkeypox virus outbreak was now public. Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Rimoin said on “Fox News Live,” “We know a lot about monkeypox in low-resource settings, places like the DRC, but we have to be really humble about how this virus spreads. In a high-resource setting with the potential for global spread.”

“What we’re seeing now is that this virus is spreading quickly with very close person-to-person contact,” she continued, stressing that the virus “spreads in different ways.”

A monkeypox expert said the virus can also be spread by so-called fomites, which can carry the infection, including on sheets, clothing and towels.

She also stressed that “very close personal contact” is another reason for the rapid spread.

In Africa, Rimoin noted, the virus often spreads through exposure to animals.

“And then often we can see this person-to-person contact that goes on and it can be from someone who’s sick, the wounds come into contact with bedsheets, clothing, those things, and then it can be acquired by someone else who has contact,” she explained.

While the United Nations (UN) health agency has previously discussed the matter, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus admitted at a media conference on Saturday that the International Health Regulations (IHR) emergency committee would normally have spread the virus at that time. No representation a [PHEIC].”

Since then, monkeypox outbreaks have continued to grow, with more than 16,000 cases reported from 75 countries and territories. As of Saturday, five deaths had been confirmed.

While the risk of disruption to international traffic remains low, Tedros said there is a clear risk of further international spread. WHO’s current assessment of monkeypox risk worldwide and in all regions except Europe is moderate. The risk is overestimated.

Although the monkeypox virus has been established in central and west Africa for decades, it was not known that it would spread beyond the continent or spread widely among people until this past May. In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 2,891 confirmed cases of monkeypox and orthopox virus — most of them in New York, where vaccination efforts have encountered technical problems.

“Viruses never stay in the same community,” Rimoin emphasized.

“We all live together, there’s a lot of travel, there’s a lot of commerce, there’s a lot of mobility so maybe we’ll see,” she warned.

Monkeypox, similar to smallpox, has mild symptoms and includes fever, chills, rash, and aches before lesions develop.

